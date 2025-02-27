Bybit Launches The Great USDC Race with 100,000 USDC Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced an exhilarating new event, The Great USDC Race , giving users a chance to accelerate their USDC earnings with airdrops, APR boosters, and guaranteed wins. With a massive prize pool of 100,000 USDC, participants are set for a high-octane ride from Feb. 25, 2025, 10:00 AM UTC to Mar. 16, 2025, 10:00 AM UTC.



Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit, commented on the event: “The Great USDC Race is designed to energize our community and bring an exciting new dimension to crypto trading. By integrating rewarding experiences with competitive incentives, we aim to make trading more engaging and beneficial for our users. This event underscores Bybit’s commitment to enhancing user experience and driving innovation in the digital assets space.”

The Great USDC Race is designed to reward both new and existing users through three exciting events:

Event 1: New Users Shout Out – 20,000 USDC Airdrop Prize Pool

Newcomers to Bybit can jumpstart their crypto journey with a 5 USDC airdrop by making their first deposit of at least $100 and trading $100 or more in USDC-related spot pairs, excluding zero-fee pairs. This event encourages new users to experience seamless trading while earning instant rewards.

Event 2: Bybit Exclusive USDC Simple Earn Yield

To maximize passive income, Bybit offers users a 12% APR on USDC Fixed Savings, along with an additional 5 USDC APR booster exclusively for new users. This feature is designed to enhance users’ earnings while maintaining flexibility in their investment strategy.

Event 3: USDC Lucky Spin – 100% Win Rate

In an exciting twist, Bybit introduces the USDC Lucky Spin, where participants can earn lucky spin tickets by completing tasks. Each spin guarantees a win, with prizes awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. This engaging event adds a gamified experience, encouraging users to participate early and frequently.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

