EliteFyre Unveils Smart Electric Grill: Pre-order Starts March 5th on Kickstarter for Super Early Bird Deal

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Struggling to grill indoors or on an urban terrace due to space or fire restrictions? EliteFyre is excited to introduce its latest electric grill, offering a simple plug-and-play operation and high-efficiency heating system. Designed for small spaces, it’s perfect for grilling indoors, on terraces, in backyards, or even while camping—delivering outstanding performance and a hassle-free BBQ experience for any occasion.



EliteFyre Volteq Smart and Precise Electric Grill

Innovative Features for Effortless Grilling

The EliteFyre electric grill features digital temperature control with a display and dual probe ports, offering an easy-to-operate and precise grilling experience. With advanced heating technology, the grill reaches 650°F in just 18 minutes, providing fast and energy-efficient cooking. The double-layer insulation ensures excellent heat retention, while even heat distribution eliminates hot spots, guaranteeing uniform cooking across the entire grilling surface.

“We created the EliteFyre electric grill to make professional-level BBQs accessible to everyone, even in urban environments,” said Aaron Wang, Founder of EliteFyre.

Versatile Design for Any Occasion

With a 260-square-inch grilling surface, the EliteFyre electric grill offers 6-in-1 versatility—grill, sear, smoke, BBQ, bake, and braise—allowing a wide range of cooking styles. The included smoker box adds extra flavor to dishes. For added convenience, an optional cart provides storage and portability, making it even easier to take your grilling adventures on the go. Its compact design and intuitive features make it perfect for beginners or those seeking a simple, hassle-free grilling experience.

Easy to Clean

In addition to enhancing the grilling experience, the EliteFyre electric grill is designed for easy cleaning. Its 90-degree foldable heating tube can be flipped without tools, making maintenance a breeze. Unlike traditional grills, the EliteFyre electric grill offers a cleaner, more sustainable option.

Coming Soon to Kickstarter

The EliteFyre electric grill will be available on Kickstarter starting March 5th. Super Early bird pricing starts below $200, offering the chance to be among the first to experience the next level of grilling adventures. To be notified on launch and secure your deal, please visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/EliteFyre/EliteFyre-elevate-your-grilling-experience

About EliteFyre

EliteFyre was founded by a group of grilling enthusiasts committed to delivering convenient, efficient, and eco-friendly BBQ experience. By blending cutting-edge technology and innovative design, EliteFyre has created a product that allows anyone to grill like a pro. With over ten innovating heating technologies, their first product delivers consistent, high-quality results, elevating every grilling adventure. For more updates and exclusive grilling tips, join the EliteFyre community on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/elitefyre

Media Contact:

elitefyre.grill@gmail.com

support@elitefyre.com