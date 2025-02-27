Internet Access: UNESCO and ICANN Join Forces to Improve Linguistic Diversity Online

PARIS and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UNESCO and the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) are announcing a new agreement to enhance linguistic diversity in the digital world. This will make the Internet more accessible to hundreds of millions of users.

Under this new agreement, UNESCO and ICANN will cooperate to support the secure use of additional scripts and languages in the Internet’s Domain Name System (DNS), encompassing the domain names and email addresses that are key for access and online communication. The two organizations also will work together to drive the Universal Acceptance (UA) of all domain names and email addresses, regardless of character length, language, or script, in all Internet-enabled applications, devices, and systems.

“In an increasingly digital world, it is essential to facilitate people’s access to the Internet. But today, there are only around 400 languages fully accessible online, representing just a fraction of the world’s 7,000 spoken languages. This agreement improving linguistic diversity represents an important step towards achieving the goal of an Internet accessible to all,” said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO.

“We look forward to working with UNESCO to bridge digital divides and connect communities,” said Kurtis Lindqvist, President and CEO of ICANN. “Supporting domain names in local scripts and language, and their Universal Acceptance, is essential to enabling a diverse and multilingual online experience. This collaboration with UNESCO reaffirms our goal of one world, one Internet.”

Connecting the Next Billion People

Today more than 5.4 billion people regularly use the Internet, yet another 2.6 billion users that are still to come online. Most of these current and potential users communicate in their local languages and scripts. Domain names that use various languages and scripts, called Internationalized Domain Names (IDNs), will help ensure that everyone has the ability to experience the full social and economic power of the Internet. IDNs allow Internet users to choose the domain name and email address in the language and script that best suits their needs and culture.

Universal Acceptance is necessary to ensure that all of these domain names and email addresses work seamlessly on the Internet. However, often of the checks used by many software applications to validate domain names and email addresses often use rules created many years ago, which do not support all domain names, especially those in local languages and scripts. Organizations and stakeholders need to take steps to ensure their systems are UA-ready to enjoy these benefits.

