Metanoia Unveils MT5824: The World’s Lowest Power, Smallest Footprint 4T4R O-RU Solution

TAIPEI, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, Metanoia will showcase the MT5824 chipset, a groundbreaking 5G SoC with future-proof Software Defined Radio (SDR) architecture, open-source flexibility, and industry-leading power efficiency, setting a new benchmark for 4T4R ORAN-RU solutions.

Unmatched 5G Efficiency

MT5824 delivers the world’s lowest power, smallest footprint 4T4R O-RU solution—consuming 90% less power, reducing 80% BOM costs, and shrinking the footprint by 70% compared to FPGA-based solutions.

Flexible SDR Architecture

Optimized for 5G FR1/FR2 O-RU and small cell applications, MT5824 ensures seamless integration across networks requiring high security, traffic aggregation, and redundancy. Its modular design guarantees long-term adaptability and investment protection.

Open-Source Innovation for Faster Development

Metanoia’s open-source Software Development Kit (SDK) eliminating vendor lock-in, enabling rapid and cost-effective customization, reducing development costs, and accelerating time-to-market.

“At Metanoia, we believe in future-proofing network investments with our flexible SDR solution and open-source approach,” said Stewart Wu, Ph.D., Chairman & CEO of Metanoia. “The MT5824 represents a paradigm shift in 5G and future AnyG infrastructure, combining performance, efficiency, and adaptability for today’s and tomorrow’s needs.”

Industry Endorsements

Pegatron 5G BU:

“Pegatron 5G has developed the PR1450 ORAN 4T4R Radio using Metanoia’s reference designs and SDR chipsets,” said David Hoelscher, VP & Chief Product Officer, Pegatron 5G. “We are impressed with the integration and technical support, which accelerated our 5G Radio product development.”

Sera Network, Inc.:

Jerry Chien, Chairman of SERA, stated, “SERA adopted MT5824 to optimize Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) and engineering turnaround time. MT5824 delivers top-tier performance while significantly reducing power consumption, cost, and footprint—forming the trifecta for next-gen design success.”

Key Benefits of the MT5824 Chipset

Fully Integrated Solution: Combines Metanoia’s DFE SoC (MT2824) and RFIC (MT3812) with a complete HDK and SDK.

Combines Metanoia’s DFE SoC (MT2824) and RFIC (MT3812) with a complete HDK and SDK. Fast Time-to-Market: Modular SDR architecture enhances design and manufacturing efficiency.

Modular SDR architecture enhances design and manufacturing efficiency. PoE-Ready: Supports Power over Ethernet for simplified deployment.

Supports Power over Ethernet for simplified deployment. Future-Proof Networking:

Scalable & Open RAN Compliant: Supports 5G and future networks, adhering to O-RAN 7.2x and 3GPP standards.

High Performance: Multi-core 64-bit RISC-V and merchant DSP processors enable flexible signal processing.

Energy Efficient: Meets O-RAN sustainability benchmarks with advanced power-saving features.

Key Features of MT5824 for FR1 4T4R

High-Efficiency 5G O-RU SoC: Integrated NPU + DFE + PHY.

Integrated NPU + DFE + PHY. High-Speed I/O: Dual 10/25Gbps FX, supporting 4T4R redundancy via single SoC or 8T8R cascaded with dual SoCs.

Dual 10/25Gbps FX, supporting 4T4R redundancy via single SoC or 8T8R cascaded with dual SoCs. Flexible 5G Support: 15/30/60/120 kHz sub-carriers for FR1 & FR2 bands.

15/30/60/120 kHz sub-carriers for FR1 & FR2 bands. Advanced SDR & DPD: Open SDR framework and in-house DPD/CFR for optimal PA efficiency.

Open SDR framework and in-house DPD/CFR for optimal PA efficiency. URLLC & High Modulation: Supports mini-slots, 1024QAM DL / 256QAM UL with superior throughput.

Supports mini-slots, 1024QAM DL / 256QAM UL with superior throughput. Ultra-Low Power: < 6W chipset power for 4T4R configurations.

About Metanoia Communications, Inc.

Metanoia based in Silicon Valley, California has developed several generations of semiconductor SoC for wireline Broadband and is now focusing in bringing new products to enable the 5G NR Markets.

Please visit us at MWC Barcelona Hall 5 Stand 5L26MR for more details.