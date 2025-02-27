Oudomxay Explosion Causes USD 1.1 Million in Damages

An explosion at a Chinese-owned auto parts shop in Namy village, Xay district, Oudomxay Province, on 14 February that claimed the lives of four people, resulted in an estimated LAK 22.5 billion (USD 1.1 million) in damages, according to the provincial Department of Labour and Social Welfare.

The fire reportedly broke out before the explosion, with the shop owner and employees attempting to extinguish the flames. Moments before firefighters arrived, a massive blast occurred, causing widespread destruction across multiple villages.

The explosion damaged numerous properties, including shops, temples, and houses in Namy, Nalao, and Nasao villages. Provincial and district authorities have since appointed a steering committee and a resolution committee to mediate the situation and assess the damage.

The blast affected a total of 142 houses, 133 families, two temples, eight shops, and two large vehicles, with estimated losses amounting to LAK 15.5 billion (USD 760,000).

In Namy village, 119 houses, a temple, and two large vehicles were damaged, with costs estimated at LAK 14.9 billion (USD 730,000). In Nalao village, 19 houses, a temple, and two shops suffered damage, with losses estimated at LAK 616.8 million (USD 30,000). In Nasao village, four houses and two shops were damaged, with repair costs estimated at LAK 27.4 million (USD 1,300).

Following the disaster, provincial and district officials visited the injured and affected families, providing support and assistance. Police believe the fire was caused by a large amount of flammable material stored on the premises.

The explosion was followed by several other fire incidents in Laos later that month.

On 25 February, a fire broke out in a luxury home in Xaythany district, Vientiane, where a woman lost her life while her husband sustained injuries. Despite the arrival of five fire engines and a crew of 20 firefighters, they were unable to save her.

The next day, on 26 February, another fire erupted in the early hours in Xaysettha district, Vientiane, claiming the life of an elderly man. Authorities are currently investigating the causes of both fires.