Ubie and Nucleus Genomics Partner to Enhance Access to Genetic Testing and Drive Early Screening for Improved Health Outcomes

Genetic testing can be critical to ensuring the early diagnosis and proper treatment of serious disease for patients of all ages

The partnership combines Ubie’s AI-driven symptom identification and high rates of patient engagement with Nucleus Genomics’ cutting-edge complete DNA sequencing

Engaging with patients while they are looking for answers for their health issues makes it possible to identify potential genetic disorders early in the healthcare journey

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ubie , a global healthcare AI platform that guides patients to better interactions with providers and life sciences, and Nucleus Genomics , the next-generation genetic testing and analysis company, today announced the outcomes of a partnership to improve access to genetic screening and early disease detection. The collaboration leverages Ubie’s AI-powered Symptom Checker and Nucleus Genomics sophisticated genetic testing capabilities to address care gaps and underdiagnosis in healthcare by connecting individuals who may have undiagnosed conditions with advanced genetic screening options early in the care journey.

A genetic disorder is a disease caused by a change in the DNA sequence. These mutations can be inherited or occur spontaneously leading to a wide range of health issues depending on which gene is affected. Genetic testing can help guide decisions about medical care by effectively diagnosing the disease and ensuring proper treatment. With Ubie’s ability to reach patients before their diagnosis, genetic testing can give patients a head start on identifying mutations and guidance on the right course of action, which can include lifestyle changes, preventative measures and earlier treatment with personalized medicine.

A growing leader in the diagnostics space, Nucleus Genomics expands access to genetic screening and testing beyond what patients may be able to get from their regular healthcare providers. The company is using its partnership with Ubie to reach more and better motivated patients, and expand and diversify its user base.

“Nucleus Genomics is committed to driving innovation in genetic testing in order to get patients the answers they need at the right point in their care journey,” said Halle Marchese , Director of Marketing & Communications at Nucleus Genomics. “Initial results from our partnership with Ubie have shown outstanding engagement, connecting us with motivated consumers actively seeking answers about their health to get the insights and genetic counseling they need to make informed and impactful decisions about their care.”

The partnership focuses on several key areas, including the early detection of genetic predispositions to various health conditions, improved access to genetic screening for underserved populations, enhanced patient education about genetic factors in common and rare diseases, and personalized health insights based on both symptoms and genetic markers.

Leveraging Ubie, Nucleus reached more than 277,000 patients in the first four months. Outcomes highlighted the value of ultra-targeted messaging, as target users clicked-through nearly 10x higher than healthcare benchmarks . By matching patients with disease-specific genetic education, Ubie also increased engagement more than 30% relative to baseline.

Furthermore, Ubie diversified Nucleus’s representation, reaching patients ranging from 18 to 90 years of age, with 87% over 50, and 82% of users identifying as female – a focus for Nucleus Genomics. Engagement for rare diseases and progressive conditions saw even higher engagement, outperforming Ubie’s average by approximately 200%, further supporting the recent launch of Nucleus Genomics rare disease panel screening.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in democratizing access to genetic testing. This will empower patients, who are already actively searching for answers, to take control of their care,” said Kota Kubo , Co-Founder and CEO of Ubie. “This partnership is an example of how connecting disparate pieces of healthcare and providing patients with the insights they need can have an impact on appropriate care and outcomes.”

Previously, most consumer genetic tests used microarray testing, which looks at less than 0.1% of DNA sequencing, meaning that important health insights can be missed. Nucleus Genomics analyzes 100% of a patient’s DNA, with 30x high-depth whole-genome sequencing coverage, providing a more complete picture and insights on genetic risk for 900+ conditions.

Nucleus Genomics is a medical provider delivering whole-genome sequencing, cancer screening, heart screening and neurology screening. The company’s recent $14 million Series A funding round highlights its effectiveness and impact in the market, with the company looking to dramatically expand its genetic risk assessments and add features to help users plan healthy families.

About Nucleus Genomics

Nucleus is redefining next-generation genetic testing and analysis. By combining polygenic scores with traditional rare variant DNA analysis, the company provides comprehensive assessments of genetic disposition across a myriad of diseases and traits. Nucleus’ mission is to empower people to take agency over their health so no one dies from preventable disease — that’s why the company is building a platform based on cutting-edge science, where everyone has their genome at their fingertips, complete clarity on their risks, and are empowered by personalized health measures. Learn more at mynucleus.com .

About Ubie

Founded in 2017, Ubie empowers individuals and healthcare professionals with the tools they need for better care. Leveraging cutting-edge disease prediction AI, Ubie guides 10+ million patients every month to seek appropriate medical attention through its free online Symptom Checker and equips 1,500+ provider organizations with clinical tools that streamline workflows and support better diagnoses and health outcomes. Trained on medical data, Ubie’s marketing solutions power advanced targeting capabilities and high-performing digital campaigns for 70% of the world’s top life science companies.