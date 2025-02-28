Agoda Sees Increase in Accommodation Searches for Hong Kong Sevens

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda reports a 37% increase in accommodation searches for the Hong Kong Sevens dates compared to last year. This increase reflects the event’s growing interest among global travelers, particularly from South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and Japan.

The Hong Kong Sevens, taking place 28-30 March this year, is one of the world’s most renowned rugby events, attracting fans and tourists from around the globe. The event is not only a celebration for sports enthusiasts but also a showcase of Hong Kong’s culture and entertainment. During the event, Hong Kong will host a series of matches and celebrations, offering visitors a rich experience.

Angel Huang, Agoda’s Director for China, stated: “The Hong Kong Sevens is not just a sporting event but an opportunity for cultural exchange. Agoda is delighted to help travelers from various markets find their ideal accommodations so they can fully enjoy the festivities.”

As the event approaches, Agoda advises travelers to book accommodations in advance to ensure the best selection. Agoda offers over 5 million vacation accommodations, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in a single booking. For more information, visit Agoda.com or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals.