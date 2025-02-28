Bank of Laos to Enforce New Rules for Foreign Currency Accounts

The Bank of Laos (BOL) will introduce new regulations on foreign currency deposit accounts starting 5 April to improve transparency and ensure proper financial management.

Under these rules, individuals and businesses must prove they have a legitimate source of foreign currency before opening an account.

Transfers between account holders will incur a 0.5 percent fee, with charges ranging from USD 1 to USD 50 per transaction.

Daily transfer limits have also been introduced. Individuals can transfer up to USD 1,000 without documentation, while larger amounts will require proof of purpose.

Businesses can transfer up to USD 10,000 without supporting documents, but higher amounts must be verified. Organizations will have a USD 20,000 limit before documentation is needed.

Money transfers can be made through mobile banking apps, ATMs, and bank branches. If documentation is required, users can submit copies at bank branches or upload scanned documents through mobile banking apps. Accepted documents include invoices, contracts, and other relevant paperwork.

The new regulations aim to encourage people to deposit foreign currency in banks instead of keeping cash, helping to stabilize the exchange rate and strengthen financial oversight. They do not affect accounts used for international trade and investment transactions, which will continue to follow existing rules.

By enforcing these measures, the BOL hopes to reduce unregulated currency exchanges, promote the use of the Lao kip, and ensure greater financial stability.