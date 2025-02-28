KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BE in SABAH 2025 successfully brought together key stakeholders from across the Asia Pacific business events industry, fostering new collaborations, strategic discussions, and innovative approaches to propel the sector forward.



BE IN SABAH 2025 CONCLUDES WITH A STRONG CALL FOR GLOBAL COLLABORATION AND INDUSTRY GROWTH

Officiated by Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Panglima Christina Liew, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah, and Patron of BE in SABAH, the event underscored the critical role of business events in driving economic development, knowledge exchange, and cross-border partnerships.

In her address, Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Panglima Christina Liew reaffirmed Asia Pacific’s growing influence in the global business events landscape. She emphasised that the region is not just a participant, but a driving force shaping the industry’s future. The energy and commitment displayed at BE in SABAH 2025 reflected Asia Pacific’s ambition and capability in leading innovation and industry transformation.

She also reaffirmed the region’s commitment to the growth and sustainability of the business events sector, recognising its role as a catalyst for economic progress, knowledge sharing, and regional collaboration. She praised the strategic partnerships forged throughout the event—including the strengthening ties between ICCA, MACEOS, and key industry stakeholders—which will continue to elevate Sabah’s position as a competitive player in the business events arena.

BE in SABAH 2025 featured a diverse programme of panel discussions, networking sessions, and keynote presentations, addressing the evolving landscape of business events. A key highlight was the emphasis on Asia Pacific’s growing role in the global business events industry. Industry experts provided insights into emerging markets, regional synergies, and strategic initiatives to position the sector for long-term success.

Reflecting on the event’s impact, Datuk Dr. Hajah Rosmawati Haji Lasuki, J.P., Organising Chairperson of BE in SABAH 2025, MACEOS Sabah Chair, and CEO of Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), stated:

“The discussions, insights, and connections made here will not end when we leave this venue. They are the foundation for future collaborations, new business opportunities, and strategies that will shape the business events industry for years to come.”

She encouraged all delegates to translate ideas into action, ensuring that the event’s impact extends far beyond its two days.

The closing ceremony was attended by Mr Senthil Gopinath, CEO of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA); Datuk Dr M. Gandhi, a veteran in the global business events industry; and Yang Berbahagia Datuk Josie Lai, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah. Their presence reinforced BE in SABAH’s growing international significance and its role in shaping the future of business events in Asia Pacific.

The event also served as a strategic platform for global industry leaders and international organisations to explore collaborative strategies, enhancing regional connectivity and fostering stronger ties between Asia Pacific nations and the global business events market.

As BE in SABAH 2025 comes to a close, it leaves behind a powerful legacy of collaboration, innovation, and growth. With the strong support of the Sabah State Government, strategic partnerships with ICCA, MACEOS, and MyCEB, and the unwavering commitment of business event professionals, BE in SABAH has set the stage for a future where business events are not just gatherings, but catalysts for economic progress, knowledge exchange, and industry evolution.

As momentum builds beyond this event, BE in SABAH remains dedicated to empowering the region, elevating emerging destinations, and creating impactful opportunities for the global business events community. With BE in SABAH 2026 already in the pipeline, the event’s success this year marks the beginning of an even greater push towards transformation and collaboration in the business events industry.

PR Newswire are the Official News Distribution partner for The 2nd International Business Events Forum – BE in SABAH 2025.

ABOUT SICC

Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) is owned by Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd of Yayasan Sabah Group – a state sanctioned organization in Sabah, Malaysia. SICC is the largest waterfront purpose-built convention, exhibition and entertainment facility in East Malaysia with a total function space of 153,197sqm. The gross built-up of the complex is 60,514sqm on a 6-hectare site. The multi-functional complex with its well-designed floor plan and extensive pre-function areas are well suited for a wide range of public and private events. For more information, please visit siccsabah.com or follow us on social media – LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.