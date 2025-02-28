BLUETTI Portable Power Stations See up to 60% off in the Coming Lazada 3.3 Mega Sale

MANILA, Philippines, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BLUETTI, a leading provider of portable power solutions, is offering up to 60% off on its top portable power stations during the Lazada 3.3 Mega Sale, from March 1st to 7th. Shoppers can also enjoy exclusive gifts, coupons, and giveaways. Whether for home backup or off-grid adventures, this is the perfect time to purchase reliable power solutions at the best prices.



BLUETTI Lazada 3.3 Mega Sale

Power Anywhere with BLUETTI Portable Power Generators

BLUETTI portable power stations harness solar energy, providing a sustainable energy solution for various needs. These mobile powerhouses can run everything from fridges to phones.

Emergency Home Backup: The Philippines is prone to typhoons and power outages. As YouTuber SEFTV shows, BLUETTI solar generators can create a self-sustaining microgrid for uninterrupted power. For instance, the BLUETTI AC180 charges from solar panels and powers home appliances, including refrigerators, phones, fans, and TVs.

Off-Grid Outdoor Adventures: For campers, hikers, and van lifers (like Boy Perstaym), BLUETTI portable power stations provide off-grid power. A 768Wh AC70 can power a fan for over 7 hours or a drone 15 times. At a BLUETTI camping event in Tanay, adventurers saw firsthand how the tiny EB3A can charge 8 devices at once.

Best BLUETTI Deals in Lazada 3.3 Mega Sale

BLUETTI is offering massive discounts on its portable power stations, including:

BLUETTI EB3A – Only ₱13,099, saving ₱21,701 off the original price! A compact generator ideal for camping and emergencies.

– Only ₱13,099, saving ₱21,701 off the original price! A compact generator ideal for camping and emergencies. BLUETTI AC70 – Now ₱28,999, down from ₱59,190, providing long-lasting power for road trips and home backup.

– Now ₱28,999, down from ₱59,190, providing long-lasting power for road trips and home backup. BLUETTI AC180 – At its lowest-ever price of ₱43,499, perfect for off-grid homes and van life.

In addition to these price cuts, select purchases come with gifts like camping tableware sets and backpacks. Buyers can also get a ₱500 discount coupon by subscribing to BLUETTI’s Lazada store from March 3rd to 7th.

BLUETTI is also hosting a giveaway on Facebook and Instagram starting February 28th, where participants can win prizes, including an AC70 power station.

Get the best deals at its Lazada store now!

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI is a clean energy pioneer, offering affordable energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. With initiatives like the LAAF program, BLUETTI aims to power 1 million African families in off-grid areas. Trusted in over 110 countries, BLUETTI is a leader in the clean energy industry.