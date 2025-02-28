CANTO-NICE FLAVORS, EVERY BITE: A CULINARY JOURNEY THROUGH CANTONESE DELIGHTS

Embark on an unparalleled culinary journey with Chef Leo Cao Jin Ming, Executive Chef of The Westin Pazhou

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience as The Westin Singapore proudly unveils the Canton Seafood Dinner Buffet at Seasonal Tastes and the Canton Afternoon Tea at Lobby Lounge, from 24 February to 31 May 2025. In collaboration with Chef Leo Cao Jin Ming, Executive Chinese Chef of The Westin Pazhou, we bring you an extraordinary culinary showcase that captures the essence of Cantonese cuisine in Guangzhou.



Canton Seafood Dinner Buffet at Seasonal Tastes

With over three decades of culinary mastery, Chef Cao is celebrated for his expertise in traditional Chinese culinary techniques and his ability to blend tradition with innovation in his dishes. His passion for Cantonese cuisine shines through in every creation, promising diners an authentic and flavorful experience.

Chef Cao holds a Guinness World Record for the most waxed sausages – 5,986 pieces – sold in 8 hours in 2023. He also won four distinguished awards at the World Chefs Championship 2023. Under his leadership, Five Zen5es, a Chinese restaurant at The Westin Pazhou, has earned the Michelin Guide Guangzhou “Michelin Guide Selected Restaurant” award for six consecutive years. Five Zen5es offers a variety of Cantonese cuisine and delicacies with the authentic taste of Guangzhou.

Embark on this one-of-a-kind culinary adventure, where tradition meets innovation in a delightful celebration of Cantonese cuisine. Whether you’re exploring the bold flavors of the buffet or savoring the elegance of afternoon tea, each moment promises to be as memorable as it is delicious.

Discover an extensive selection of Cantonese delicacies, meticulously prepared with the finest ingredients to delight every palate. From succulent roasted meats to fragrant stir-fries and fresh seafood, signature offerings include the rich and savory Honey-glazed Pork Char Siew, Cantonese Crispy Fried Chicken, and Cantonese Steamed Fish with Green Ginger. To end the meal on a sweet note, diners can savor delightful desserts such as the classic rice cake Put Chai Ko and Shunde Double Skin Milk Curd.

The Westin Singapore, Level 32

24 February to 31 May 2025

6PM to 10:30PM

Adult: S$128++

Child: S$55++ (aged 4 to 12)

Enjoy 1-for-1 savings with Citibank, DBS/POSB, OCBC, and UOB credit/debit cards.

For reservations, visit seasonaltastessingapore.com

For a more refined experience, immerse yourself in the sophisticated ambiance of the Canton Afternoon Tea enhanced by breathtaking views of Marina Bay city skyline. This elegantly curated menu features traditional Cantonese delicacies with a modern twist, with highlights such as the flavorful Bi Feng Tang Lobster, Braised Cod in Golden Pumpkin Broth, and the refreshing Duo Snow Stewed Bird’s Nest.

Canton Afternoon Tea at Lobby Lounge

The Westin Singapore, Level 32

24 February to 31 May 2025

S$78++ per adult, includes a range of Chinese Tea by TWG

Mondays to Fridays

First Seating: 12PM to 2PM | Second Seating: 2:30PM to 5PM

Saturdays and Sundays

First Seating: 2PM to 4PM | Second Seating: 4:30PM to 6:30PM

*24-hour advance reservation required.

For reservations, visit lobbyloungesingapore.com

About The Westin Singapore

Located in the heart of scenic Marina Bay, The Westin Singapore offers signature wellness programs such as RunWestin, yoga classes and Westin Wellness Weekend retreats, all designed with guests’ well-being in mind. The hotel offers 305 guestrooms and suites, four distinct dining venues, an outdoor infinity pool with a stunning view over Singapore’s south coast, the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, WestinWORKOUT® fitness studio equipped with state-of-the-art Technogym and TRX functional training equipment, and 1,350 square meters of versatile event spaces.

For more information, please visit thewestinsingapore.com.

