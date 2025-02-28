Capture Love with vivo V50: “VLOVE Portrait Gallery” Opens in Bangkok

VLOVE Portrait Gallery Opens in Bangkok with Stunning vivo V50 Portraits

BANGKOK, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — vivo, a global leader in smartphone innovation, unveiled the ‘VLOVE Portrait Gallery’ in Thailand to celebrate the launch of its highly anticipated V50 smartphone. Taking place at Central World Square C in Bangkok from now to March 2nd, the exhibition offers an immersive journey into the world of mobile photography, blending artistry and technology through a VLOVE-themed Portrait showcase.



vivo V50 “VLOVE Portrait Gallery” Opens in Bangkok

Inspired by the Italian word “Ancora”, also a V50 color option, the VLOVE Portrait Gallery, themed “Meet with Love”, explores the diverse bonds we share as a human in this world – friends, partners, family, children, and pets. Through the lens of vivo V50, seven visionary photographers captured over sixty photographic pieces using V50 as a creative tool, showcasing love in boundless forms.

“Embracing empathy and user-oriented innovation, this portrait exhibition embodies vivo’s belief in the Joy of Humanity. We encourage everyone to rediscover the love in their lives and capture those touching moments,” said Zhu Yi, vivo Global Brand Strategy Senior Director, “Our collaboration with ZEISS and renowned creators allows us to push imaging boundaries, bringing our brand vision – ‘Beyond What You See, Unveiling What the World Could Be’ – to vibrant reality.”

VLOVE Portrait Gallery: A Global Celebration of Love Through the Lens

The VLOVE Portrait Gallery is now open, showcasing a captivating collection of photographic works that explore the multifaceted theme of love through visual storytelling in the lens of vivo V50 and its state-of-the-art ZEISS Professional Portrait capabilities. Featuring a diverse range of perspectives, including ZEISS photographers Gabriel Santos and Urasha Jakkachaphol, global artist Jimmy Marble, and emerging local talents William Seng, Tienjen Huang, Aung Kyaw Tun, and Aw Ya Tha Soe, this exhibition is a curated exploration of human connection that prompts visitors to reflect on their own definitions of love and the moments that define those relationships, with each photograph capturing fleeting expressions and untold stories, transforming moments into visual poems.

Adding an intimate and evocative dimension to the gallery, acclaimed photographer Jimmy Marble presents a special contribution. Known for his signature use of vibrant color, irreverent aesthetics, modern surrealism, and pop sensibilities, Jimmy’s photography exhibited at the VLOVE Portrait Gallery presents a creative exploration of self-love and identity, demonstrating the power of portrait photography.

“‘Self-expression has always been how I show myself love,'” shared Jimmy Marble, describing his artistic vision. “There’s so much noise and distraction in this world, but when I’m looking through a camera, everything becomes quiet. It’s almost like taking myself to the spirit spa. I walk away feeling grounded and in tune with myself as a person. With this photo series, I wanted to create images that reflect everything I truly love about photography – bold, graphic colors; wild fashion; and expressive faces in unusual situations. I even let myself slip into the collection.”



Portrait Photography by Jimmy Marble, shot on the vivo V50

vivo and ZEISS: A Partnership for Unparalleled Imaging

“VLOVE Portrait Gallery is a testament to the power of collaboration and creative expression,” said Marisa Weis, Head of Category Management Imaging & Brand Partnerships at ZEISS, “Our partnership with vivo has been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of mobile photography, empowering both professional artists and everyday users to capture and share their love stories with unparalleled clarity and artistry. It’s about more than just technology; it’s about enabling authentic human connection.”

vivo V50 embodies this vision, seamlessly integrating advanced, professional-grade photography with an intuitive design. Its cutting-edge imaging capabilities, most notably the 50 MP ZEISS All Main Camera, ensure every moment is preserved with exceptional detail and clarity, whether capturing intimate portraits, sweeping landscapes, or vibrant group shots. ZEISS Multifocal Portrait offers 23 mm, 35 mm, and 50 mm focal lengths, paired with seven ZEISS Style Bokeh effects for unique aesthetics.

Driven by the philosophy of “Beyond What You See, Unveiling What the World Could Be,” vivo strives to transcend the limitations of the naked eye, using technology to create images that are more artistic, expressive, and reveal the world’s hidden potential. vivo V50, equipped with ZEISS Natural Color, faithfully recreates the colors and ambiance of a scene, ensuring that the photos users capture is true to life. To further enhance the creative process, features like AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 provide studio-quality lighting, while the AI 3D Studio Lighting 2.0 – enhanced front camera captures stunning group selfies. A comprehensive suite of creative tools, including AI Image Studio, Film Camera Mode, and Live Photo, allows users to fully express their artistic vision.



Stunning portraits captured by the latest vivo V50

With continuous innovation in image quality, vivo aims to provide everyone with the tools and technology they need to express themselves and unleash their creativity. Through the VLOVE Portrait Gallery, vivo invites all to experience the power of mobile photography, discover their unique perspective on love, and shape the future of visual storytelling.

For more information on vivo V50, please visit vivo’s official website.

(END)

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning, and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*”Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news