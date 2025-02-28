CEA Drives Thailand’s Creative Industry Forward: Expanding Thai Music and Content into Asian and European Markets

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 February 2025 – The Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA, has revealed that Thailand’s music and content industries continue to experience sustained growth, aligning with the global expansion of the sector. To ensure that Thai artists and content creators can achieve lasting success on the international stage, CEA is set to launch two major flagship projects in 2025, building on their remarkable achievements of 2024. The ‘Music Exchange’ project aims to propel Thai artists onto global festival stages while attracting international event organizers and promoters to Thailand, creating invaluable opportunities for local musicians and businesses. Meanwhile, the ‘Content Lab’ initiative serves as a platform for Thai content creators to connect with investors both domestically and internationally, paving the way for commercial production. Additionally, it will focus on upskilling professionals in film, series, and animation, ensuring their expertise meets global standards and aligns with key target markets. These initiatives are expected to drive employment opportunities and contribute significantly to Thailand’s economic growth, further strengthening the country’s position in the international creative industry.

Dr. Chakrit Pichyangkul, Executive Director of the Creative Economy Agency, stated, “The creative content and media industries—encompassing music, film, series, and animation—continue to thrive globally, particularly in the digital streaming era, which have made access to entertainment more seamless than ever. Additionally, the full-scale revival of concerts, music festivals, and cinemas in the post-COVID era has further accelerated this growth. For Thailand, these industries are expanding in line with global trends. Currently, the music business in Thailand is valued at 3-5 billion baht, while the film, series, and animation industries are worth approximately 18 billion baht. This sector has been attracting growing interest from both audiences and investors, domestically and internationally. A testament to this momentum is the recent success of Thai films and series, which have not only generated impressive revenues but have also secured screenings at international film festivals. A standout achievement is the critically acclaimed film How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, known locally as Lahn Mah, which was recently selected as one of 15 films shortlisted to determine the five final nominees for the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards 2024. This recognition reinforces the immense potential of Thai creators in these industries and their ability to compete on the world stage.”

A crucial factor in propelling Thailand’s music and content industries towards global success lies in financial investment and sustained government support. This backing enables artists and content creators to produce high-quality work and consistently showcase their talent on the international stage. Countries that prioritize the development of their creative industries, such as South Korea, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom, have established dedicated agencies to support music businesses, screenwriters, and content creators. These agencies not only drive employment and attract foreign investment but also contribute significantly to measurable economic growth. Inspired by these successful models and recognizing the immense potential of Thailand’s music and content industries, the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA, has implemented the ‘Flagship Industries Project’ strategy within the Creative Content & Music sector. This initiative focuses on film, series, animation, and music, serving as a key economic driver that will generate substantial revenue for Thailand while solidifying the nation’s presence in the global creative economy.

CEA continues to propel Thailand’s music industry forward and strengthen the Thai Music Wave through the Music Exchange project, which is built on two core activities:

● PUSH – Supporting Thai artists in securing performance slots at international music festivals, helping them expand their fan base and introduce their music to global markets. Notable participating artists include 4EVE, Alec Orachi, WIM, and Polycat.

● PULL – Inviting international music festival organizers and business stakeholders to witness live performances by Thai artists while facilitating business matching sessions to foster networking and commercial opportunities.

This project is driven by the strategic development plan for Thailand’s creative music industry, with a focus on increasing economic value and propelling the industry onto the global stage. Beyond international exposure, CEA is committed to elevating the creative capabilities of Thai musicians, ensuring they remain competitive in the global arena (Strategy: Building Global Standard).

Additionally, the initiative emphasizes music intellectual property protection (Strategy: Promoting Music IP) and aims to strengthen the music business ecosystem (Strategy: Strengthening Music Business Ecosystem), fostering diversity and long-term industry sustainability. Over the past year, Music Exchange has successfully showcased Thai artists in key markets such as Japan, China, and South Korea, forging connections with major global businesses. Throughout 2024, the project has supported over 70 performances by Thai artists, attracting 78 music festival organizers and industry professionals from Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States. These efforts have facilitated more than 300 business opportunities, boosting international visibility for Thai artists and reaching a global audience with 35 million views.

In its mission to strengthen Thailand’s film, series, and animation industries, CEA has spearheaded the Content Lab initiative, designed to nurture and elevate Thai content creators from emerging talents to industry professionals. Through incubation programs, the initiative provides structured training courses tailored to both fundamental and advanced skills, ensuring that participants gain expertise relevant to the evolving demands of the content industry. Additionally, selected projects receive funding to develop their ideas into pilot projects, which can then be pitched to film studios and potential investors. A key highlight of the initiative is the launch of Thailand’s first-ever ‘Content Project Market’—a dedicated marketplace where participants from incubation Programs, as well as independent content creators, can showcase their projects to investors, paving the way for commercial production. In 2024 alone, Content Lab successfully upskilled over 288 participants, empowering them with essential content creation expertise. Moreover, one of the projects that received funding for pilot project development from Content Lab 2023, the film ‘Happy Monday(s)’ or Sawasdee Wan Jan(s) [สวัสดีวันจันทร์(ส)], has successfully transitioned into full-scale production. Produced by Neramitnung Film, the film was released in theaters on 20 February 2024.

Through these strategic initiatives, CEA continues to drive the Thai content industry forward, ensuring its creators are equipped with the tools, opportunities, and global exposure needed to thrive in international markets. Recognizing the immense potential and global growth opportunities for Thailand’s content and creative media industries, CEA is committed to continuing its support for both the Music Exchange and Content Lab initiatives in the coming year. For 2025, the Music Exchange project, led by the Subcommittee on Music Industry Development and CEA, will further drive Thailand’s soft power strategy in the music sector by promoting Thai artists on the international stage. The initiative aims to support over 100 artists and bands, enabling them to perform at world-renowned music festivals while also facilitating business-matching opportunities and global networking. The project will focus on connecting Thai record labels with international festival organizers in key markets across Asia and Europe, further strengthening the Thai Music Wave as a recognized global phenomenon. Meanwhile, the Content Lab program will refine its incubation curriculum to align with the evolving media consumption habits of modern audiences. The program aims to train and develop at least 170 mid-career professionals, equipping them with the skills needed to compete on the global stage. This effort is not only about nurturing talent but also about laying the foundation for a sustainable content industry ecosystem, ensuring that Thai creators can continuously innovate, produce, and generate long-term revenue. These initiatives are pivotal in preparing Thai artists and content creators for international competition, while also reinforcing a thriving creative ecosystem that fosters sustainable industry growth,” Dr. Chakrit concluded.

The Content Lab 2025 initiative is now entering its third consecutive year, continuing its mission to develop film and series projects by participants in Thailand’s film and series industries. Some of its incubation programs are already set to open for applications, providing opportunities for aspiring and mid-career creators to enhance their skills and take their developing projects to the next level. Meanwhile, this year marks the second year of the Music Exchange project, which is in its final stages of preparation, with details expected to be announced soon. Those interested in participating or following updates on these projects can stay informed via the CEA’s website: www.cea.or.th and the CEA’s official Facebook page.

About the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization)

The Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA, is a specialized body tasked with promoting creativity as a key driving force behind the creative economy. The agency focuses on fostering growth across various creative industries, while also encouraging the production sector to apply creative thinking to enhance the value of products and services. This approach aims to elevate the competitive potential of businesses and the country on the global stage.