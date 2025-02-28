Charge Up, SEA! Anker Powers Iconic Landmarks Across Southeast Asia With Immersive AR Campaign

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, is redefining the boundaries of innovation with its latest campaign, Charge Up, SEA!—an electrifying fusion of augmented reality (AR) and computer-generated imagery (CGI) set to energize Southeast Asia. These experiences allow users to interact with technology and explore the future of charging, reinforcing Anker’s leadership in global innovation.

“At Anker, our mission is to ignite possibilities through ultimate innovation,” said Leon Wu, General Manager of Southeast Asia at Anker Innovations. “We’ve not only created products that lead the industry in performance but also ones that fundamentally changes the way people engage with power. This campaign reflects our vision of an interconnected world where innovation enhances the everyday lives of Southeast Asia consumers.”

Revolutionizing Charging with Anker

At the core of Charge Up, SEA! is Anker’s most advanced charging lineup to date, the Anker Prime Series. This revolutionary series redefines multi-device fast charging, offering a powerful, intelligent, and interactive solution that transforms what was once a passive task into an engaging experience. Designed with extensive user insights, the Anker Prime Series is engineered to be the ultimate power source for today’s fast-paced, tech-driven world, empowering users with speed, efficiency, and innovation.

This innovation powers Charge Up, SEA!, an AR-driven journey that brings Anker’s cutting-edge technology to life by “charging” iconic landmarks across Southeast Asia. The visual narrative of the campaign showcases Anker Prime chargers energizing these landmarks, reflecting the brand’s commitment to efficient and intelligent charging solutions. Through advanced AR technology, Anker’s innovations seamlessly integrate into the cityscapes, reinforcing its position as the leader in next-generation charging while reshaping how users experience power in an increasingly connected world.

Lights Up the City’s landmark with Ultimate Innovation

Starting February 27, “Charge Up, SEA!” will light up five countries—Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam—through immersive digital storytelling and interactive experiences. In Singapore and Malaysia, users will have the exclusive opportunity to experience Anker’s AR world in person at key landmarks, while all five countries will engage with high-quality CGI videos that bring Anker Prime to life. These experiences allow users to interact with technology and explore the future of charging, reinforcing Anker’s leadership in global innovation.

At Singapore’s Jewel Rain Vortex, visitors can scan a QR code to enter a cyber-inspired world crafted by Anker. This immersive AR experience brings Anker’s cutting-edge charging solutions to life, with the Anker Prime 250W GaN Desktop Charger serving as the central point where the physical and virtual worlds converge. Known for its compact yet powerful design, the charger supports multiple devices simultaneously, embodying Anker’s innovation in high-performance charging.

In this digital realm, both the Anker 25,000mAh 165W Power Bank and the Anker 140W Charger engage users through interactive emojis, mirroring those featured in the products themselves. The Anker 25,000mAh 165W Power Bank offers a large capacity with retractable cables, multiple ports, and real-time data via its TFT display. Meanwhile, the Anker 140W Charger, with its digital display, provides real-time power output and temperature monitoring. These playful, emoji-driven interactions create a unique emotional connection while showcasing the smart, high-performance features of Anker’s charging technology. Together, these products enhance the immersive experience, offering users a glimpse into the future of connected, intelligent charging solutions.

Engaging with the dynamic world, consumers will witness how Anker’s advanced charging technology seamlessly integrates into this digital universe, providing a truly futuristic experience and a glimpse into the future of connected, intelligent charging.

Exclusive Singapore Event: “Prime of Charging” Experience

As an exclusive activation in Singapore, Anker invites you to experience the next level of fast charging at our limited-time event, which is located on Level 2 South Gateway Garden, Jewel Changi Airport, from 27 Feb to 5 March. In our pop-up store, consumers can enjoy the amazing AR interaction with the real Jewel Rain Vortex, as well as get an exclusive gift with their purchase.

For those who prefer online shopping, we also run this event with Shopee. Consumers can visit our shopee. anker to enjoy this wonderful journey and unlock limited coupons by sharing your experience on social media with our event hashtags.

Powering the Future with Limitless Possibilities

As a global pioneer in charging technologies, Anker consistently integrates user feedback and cutting-edge research to drive its innovation. With its innovations, Anker offers a glimpse into the future of sustainable, efficient power that is both portable and powerful—ideal for the modern, always-connected consumer.

As Anker expands its presence in Southeast Asia, the Charge Up, SEA! campaign reaffirms its commitment to pioneering innovation and user-centered design. By merging cutting-edge digital experiences with state-of-the-art charging technology, Anker is not just powering devices—it’s reshaping how consumers connect with the future.

Anker invites consumers across Southeast Asia to experience the next generation of charging—where every city, every device, and every moment is powered by limitless possibilities.

About Anker

Anker is the world’s #1 mobile charging brand and a developer of high-speed charging technologies for the home, car, and on the go. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks, cables, and more. Find out more about Anker at anker.com.