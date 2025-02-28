Everest Medicines to Hold Investor Calls with Updates on mRNA Therapeutic Vaccine Programs

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK, “Everest”, or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines, today announced that it will hold investor calls to discuss recent developments on its mRNA therapeutic vaccine programs.

The English session of the conference call will be held at 9:00 pm on March 6, 2025 Beijing Time (8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on March 6), and the Mandarin session of the conference call will be held at 9:00 am Beijing Time on March 7, 2025 (8:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time on March 6).

The conference calls can be accessed by the following links:

For English Session:

Time: 9:00 pm Beijing Time, Thursday, March 6, 2025 (8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, March 6)

Pre-Registration Link: https://www.acecamptech.com/eventDetail/60522468

Webcast Link: https://www.acecamptech.com/meeting_live/70524462/787581?event_id=60522468

Alternatively, participants may dial in to the conference call using below dial-in information:

United States: +1-646-2543594 (EN) Chinese Mainland: +86-10-58084166 (EN) +86-10-58084199 (CN) Hong Kong, China: +852-30051313 (EN) +852-30051355 (CN) United Kingdom: +44(12)1368-0466 (EN) International: +1-866-6363243 (EN) Password: 798635

For Mandarin Session:

Time: 9:00 am Beijing Time, Friday, March 7, 2025 (8:00 pm U.S. Eastern Time on March 6).

Webcast Link: https://s.comein.cn/9y4tyiy1

Alternatively, participants may dial into the conference call using below dial-in information:

United States: +1-646-3578788 +1-408-7093255 Chinese Mainland: 400-969-8928 400-806-3263 Hong Kong, China: +852-301-83602 Taiwan, China: +886-226563394 +886-277417882 Singapore: +65-64075649 +65-66220840 United Kingdom: +44-2070970018 International: +86-2362737123 Password: 185008

The replay of English session will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company’s website at http://www.everestmedicines.com.

About Everest Medicines

Everest Medicines is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products and vaccines that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Asian markets. The management team of Everest Medicines has deep expertise and an extensive track record from both leading global pharmaceutical companies and local Chinese pharmaceutical companies in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, CMC, business development and operations. Everest Medicines has built a portfolio of potentially global first-in-class or best-in-class molecules in the company’s core therapeutic areas of renal diseases, infectious diseases and autoimmune disorders. For more information, please visit its website at www.everestmedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including descriptions regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the business operations and financial condition of the Company, which can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, or other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and are unforeseeable. Therefore, the actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and assumptions, such as future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions. The Company or any of its affiliates, directors, officers, advisors or representatives has no obligation and does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances after the date of this news release, except as required by law.