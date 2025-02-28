Fundiin Partners with CIMB Bank Vietnam, Empowering the Next Wave of Financial Inclusion

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In early 2025, Fundiin – Vietnam’s leading Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform has officially joined forces with CIMB Bank Vietnam, one of ASEAN’s top banking institutions, to revolutionize access to credit for Vietnamese consumers.

Currently, only 4% of Vietnam’s population holds a credit card, and a significant portion of the country remains underserved by traditional banking systems. This partnership marks a pivotal moment in addressing these gaps. Through Fundiin’s innovative BNPL solution, combined with CIMB’s robust financial infrastructure, this collaboration is set to offer more consumers, particularly those left out of the traditional financial ecosystem, with accessible, flexible, and sustainable credit options.

The new offering, called “Trả góp Tối ưu”, harnesses cutting-edge data science to improve credit accessibility. By analyzing credit records and transaction data, Fundiin ensures accurate lender matching, optimizing both approval rates and loan interest to suit individual customer profiles.

For both Fundiin and CIMB Bank, this partnership represents more than just a business move – it’s a step toward transforming Vietnam’s financial ecosystem. The collaboration is poised to democratize credit and provide a seamless, more affordable way for consumers to access financial services that were once out of reach.

Mr. Nguyen Anh Cuong, Fundiin CEO, mentioned:

“Fundiin’s partnership with CIMB aligns with Fundiin’s growth strategy to offer high standard digital financial products to a broader consumer base. The combination of Fundiin’s technology platform & data science with CIMB’s strong financial foundation will further help drive financial inclusion in Vietnam.”

Ms. Le Hien Trang, from CIMB Vietnam, added:

“As a leading ASEAN bank with deep experience in digital finance, CIMB Vietnam is committed to offering adaptable and transparent credit solutions. Our collaboration with Fundiin allows us to extend financial opportunities to underserved communities, empowering consumers through technology-driven solutions that make credit more accessible. Together, we’re paving the way for a future where financial inclusion isn’t a privilege but a standard.”



Fundiin officially collaborates with CIMB Bank Vietnam to launch new offering, called “Trả góp Tối ưu”

Looking Ahead: The Future of Digital Financial Products

The partnership between Fundiin and CIMB is just the beginning. Both parties are committed to continuous innovation, developing tailored digital financial products that cater to specific customer segments – especially those with limited or no credit history. By helping these individuals gradually build their personal credit, Fundiin and CIMB aim to create a clear pathway for consumers to move toward more advanced financial services down the line.

As this collaboration unfolds, Fundiin and CIMB Bank Vietnam are setting the stage for a new era of financial empowerment, one where access to credit is redefined, and consumers are put at the heart of the financial ecosystem.

About Fundiin

Established in 2019, Fundiin is also the first corporation to develop completely automatic as well as online BNPL solutions in Vietnam. Fundiin offers a convenient payment option to consumers, relieving them of financial stress and connects over 800 retail partners to the best brands.

The biggest difference of Fundiin is no debt retrieval since setup, this helps with excellent customer experience and also demonstrates Fundiin’s commitment of delivering efficient finance products.

About CIMB Vietnam

CIMB Group is the fifth largest banking group in ASEAN with over 33,000 employees and 26 million customers across 10 global markets.

Established in 2016, CIMB Bank Vietnam is a part of CIMB Group, a leading global bank in ASEAN with extensive experience and expertise in the region. CIMB Bank Vietnam was the first within the Group’s franchise to adopt the digital bank model. It is today recognized as one of Vietnam’s most innovative and emerging digital banks. CIMB Bank Vietnam is headquartered in Hanoi, with its branch in HCMC, providing a wide range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses and corporations.

In 2024, CIMB was recognized with several prestigious awards, including Best Implementation of Partner Network Development Strategies (Banking) Vietnam 2024, Excellence in Innovation Digital Banking Vietnam 2024, and Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2024.