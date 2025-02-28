Giti Achieves EcoVadis Platinum – Double Honour for Giti Group, Propelling Entry into the Premiership of Tire Makers

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With only one Earth to live on, Giti Tire has embedded in its DNA an unwavering commitment to reducing environmental impact, and these efforts have not gone unnoticed. Giti China was ranked among the top 1% of the tire industry, receiving a Platinum award (scoring 85 points) in the 2025 EcoVadis evaluation and B-rating for Climate and Sustainability from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), setting the standard for all of Giti’s manufacturing facilities to follow. Similar to industry leaders Michelin and Bridgestone, Giti has established itself as a formidable green force in a highly competitive market.



Giti Tire Awarded Platinum EcoVadis Award and CDP Disclosure Badge in 2025

The Reason for the Passion

“These recognitions are a welcome acknowledgment and validation that our efforts are moving in the right direction,” commented Chris Bloor, Executive Director, Sales and Marketing at Giti Tire, while discussing the awards. “However, we will not rest on these laurels. Fuelled by our commitment to future generations, we will continue to enhance processes and products, ensuring a greener future for the tire industry and global mobility.”

Over the years, Giti has solidified its reputation through motorsport performance and through collaborating with major automotive manufacturers, leading to its recognition for top-tier products and forward sustainability initiatives.

The Journey Toward Excellence

Giti’s sustainability journey began with its first CDP submission in 2023. Committed to continuous improvement, Giti has since internalised sustainability principles through comprehensive training programs and sustainability structures led by Chief Sustainability Officer, Dr. Pang Chong Hau. By fostering transparency and accountability, Giti actively encourages stakeholders to take positive action for environmental protection and societal progress.

“Giti adopts a 3P approach, ensuring not only economic growth but also environmental health and social progress,” commented Pang.

“We will remain steadfast in continual improvement, actively engaging shareholders and stakeholders, fostering collaborative partnerships with suppliers and customers, placing sustainability at the core of our decision-making. We promote awareness and meaningful environmental action.”

Governance in Action: Leading EUDR-Compliance

As a reflection of Giti’s commitment to sustainability, Giti champions compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). This initiative highlights Giti’s focus on responsible sourcing, ethical procurement, and regulatory compliance—core elements of a strong environmental governance strategy.

Despite delays in EUDR’s official implementation, Giti engages with suppliers to ensure materials are environmentally-friendly and contribute to reversing past damage. As an early adopter of EUDR-compliance, Giti is setting industry standards and reinforcing its role as a pioneer in sustainable governance.

“These achievements were neither overnight successes nor solo efforts,” shared François Petiot, Director, Giti International QA Centre.

“Three key factors contribute to our success:

Strong sustainability commitment among plant managers, backed by methodical training. Company-wide culture actively turning sustainability goals into reality. Robust policies and due-diligence structures ensuring compliance and efficiency.”

Ahead of EUDR’s full implementation, Giti has secured 100% EUDR-compliant rubber supplies, with all required raw materials sourced from suppliers that meet strict environmental standards.