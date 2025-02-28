J-Stories joins forces with SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025 as official media partner

TOKYO, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — J-Stories, Japan’s solutions-focused multilingual news service, is proud to announce its role as an official media partner for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025, Asia’s largest startup conference. This collaboration aims to amplify the event’s mission of fostering open innovation and addressing global urban challenges through cutting-edge technology and diverse ideas.

SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025, taking place from May 8-10 at Tokyo Big Sight, is expected to attract over 50,000 attendees, including more than 500 international venture capital firms and exhibiting startups. With over 5,000 business matching opportunities, the event will serve as a global platform for innovation and collaboration. The program will feature a wide array of sessions, booth exhibitions, pitch contests, and more, providing participants with valuable insights and networking opportunities.

As a media partner, J-Stories will leverage its extensive platform to provide comprehensive coverage of the event, highlighting groundbreaking innovations and facilitating connections between Japanese startups and the global community. This partnership underscores J-Stories’ commitment to promoting Japanese innovations that address global challenges.

J-Stories previously featured an in-depth article on last year’s event, showcasing key discussions, innovative startups, and the impact of SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024. Additionally, J-Stories covered this year’s kickoff, offering insights into the themes and vision for SusHi Tech 2025. Read the articles here:

SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024 article: https://jstories.media/article/sushi-tech-tokyo-opening

SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025 Curtain Raiser event article: https://jstories.media/article/sushi-tech-2025-curtain-raiser

“We are thrilled to collaborate with SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025,” said Toshi Maeda, CEO of Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting and executive editor of J-Stories. “J-Stories has been covering and publishing English articles on SusHi Tech since its first edition in 2023, when it was launched under the name City-Tech Tokyo. With each edition, we have witnessed the growing international recognition of SusHi Tech and its expanding scale, which is truly exciting. As an official media partner, we look forward to further disseminating information about SusHi Tech to the world and contributing as a bridge between Tokyo and the global community.”

For more information about SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025, please visit the official website: https://sushitech-startup.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/

About SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025

SusHi Tech Tokyo 2025 is an innovation event aimed at fostering open innovation by connecting world-class startups with Japan to address global urban issues, focusing on sustainability and technology. Building on the success of previous editions, it has established itself as Asia’s largest startup conference.

About J-Stories

J-Stories is a solutions-focused media platform dedicated to introducing Japan-originated innovations that address global challenges such as environmental issues and food shortages. Since its launch in April 2022, J-Stories has published over 500 articles and has been widely disseminating innovations and ideas from Japanese startups, NGOs, and university research institutions through articles and videos.

J-Stories Website:

(English) https://jstories.media

(Japanese) https://jstories.media/jp

(Chinese) https://jstories.media/zh

Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting, Inc. (PBMC)

Founded in 2010 by experienced international journalist Toshi Maeda with the mission to “connect the world with trusted content and realize a rich and equitable human society,” PBMC specializes in creating diverse multilingual content that combines video, language, and technology. The company provides comprehensive services for enterprises looking to share information globally, including planning and producing articles, visual content such as videos and photos, CGI, website creation, and multilingual live event broadcasting. PBMC has a strong track record working with a wide range of clients — from major domestic and international corporations and media to startups and government agencies — establishing itself as a highly regarded international multimedia content provider.

Company Overview

Pacific Bridge Media and Consulting, Inc.

Main Fields of Business: Multilingual content strategy-building, production and distribution; cross-border public, media and investor relations, multilingual event planning, hosting and technical & editorial support; live-streaming and news/event conference support, news and media release production and distribution worldwide; startup & corporate media platform management and content production

Multilingual content strategy-building, production and distribution; cross-border public, media and investor relations, multilingual event planning, hosting and technical & editorial support; live-streaming and news/event conference support, news and media release production and distribution worldwide; startup & corporate media platform management and content production Headquarters : 22nd Floor, Shiroyama Trust Tower, 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

: 22nd Floor, Shiroyama Trust Tower, 4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, CEO : Toshi Maeda

: Founded : June 30, 2010

: URL: https://pacificbridge.jp

CONTACT:

PACIFIC BRIDGE MEDIA AND CONSULTING

Editorial department: Toshi Maeda (Executive Editor)・Takanori Isshiki (Deputy Executive Editor)・Anita De Michele (Editorial Coordinator)

email: info@pacificbridge.jp

phone: +81- 50-5527-0955