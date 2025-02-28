JBD Officially Launches MicroLED Printhead Module, Driving Upgrades in the Printing Industry

SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In response to growing demands for eco-friendly solutions, cost optimization, and high-speed printing, the printer industry is entering a pivotal phase of technological transformation. As a trailblazer in MicroLED innovation, JBD proudly presents its newly launched MicroLED Printhead Module. Boasting a compact footprint, swift performance, high accuracy, low power consumption, ultra-quiet operation, and heightened reliability, this cutting-edge module is engineered to deliver significant commercial value for printer manufacturers.

Building upon continuous breakthroughs in MicroLED research, JBD’s microdisplay products have already earned widespread acclaim in the AR near-eye display field, underlining the company’s robust expertise in MicroLED technology. This success also lays a solid foundation for broader, cross-sector innovation.

Laser printing integrates laser scanning with electrophotographic technology, corresponding to the “photosensitive drum exposure” and “development-transfer” processes. The surface of the photosensitive drum is coated with a photosensitive material that becomes negatively charged after “exposure,” allowing it to attract positively charged toner. This process enables the complete printing of an image. Traditional laser print modules are based on point-by-point scanning—from a single point to a line—and gradually expose the surface, whereas the MicroLED Printhead Module employs a more streamlined one-dimensional linear LED array. This design enables an entire row to be exposed at once, significantly enhancing printing efficiency.

Conventional laser printers rely on intricate optical and mechanical scanning components, often resulting in sizable hardware, excessive noise, elevated energy consumption, and high maintenance expenses. JBD’s new MicroLED Printhead line not only furnishes an exceptional light source solution for printer manufacturers but also paves the way for comprehensive advancements in printing products.

Compact Size: Streamlined Design for Smaller Devices

The MicroLED module features a minimalist configuration, consisting of a single row of MicroLED pixel arrays and a cylindrical lens array. By eliminating the mirrors, mechanical reflectors, and diffusion lenses commonly associated with laser modules, the unit substantially reduces space requirements.

Ultra-Quiet: Minimal Noise for a Comfortable Environment

Because the MicroLED module exposes the photosensitive drum surface in a pixel-to-pixel manner, it eliminates the mechanical scanning system found in traditional laser light sources. As a result, it avoids the noise associated with mechanical movement, offering users a quieter working environment—especially suitable for offices, libraries, and similar spaces.

Fast Speed: Full-Line Exposure for Higher Printing Efficiency

A laser module’s exposure operates in a zero-dimensional manner, where a mechanical scanner exposes one point at a time, limiting speed by mechanical rotation. By contrast, the MicroLED module uses a one-dimensional approach. A linear LED array exposes an entire row in one go, and the rapid switching of LEDs significantly boosts printing efficiency, saving users valuable time.

Low Power Consumption: Energy Savings Aligned with Green Initiatives

MicroLEDs exhibit high luminous efficiency and minimal power requirements, with each emitter consuming only microwatts (μW). When compared to laser modules, this dramatically reduces overall energy usage. Such low consumption dovetails neatly with global carbon-neutral initiatives, empowering OEMs to develop eco-conscious printing solutions.

High Precision: Accurate Control for Perfect Image Quality

Supporting 1200 DPI resolution, the MicroLED Printhead Module leverages precise spot-control and multiple gray-level technologies to render crisp text and richly detailed images. Capitalizing on small pixel sizes, the technology roadmap for MicroLED printheads may even extend to 2400 DPI or 4800 DPI, satisfying specialized demands for ultra-high-definition printing.

Greater Reliability: Extended Lifespan with Lower Maintenance Costs

MicroLEDs offer stable performance, with a T95 operating life of up to 1,000 hours. Featuring a solid-state structure without mechanical parts, the printhead module avoids the common wear and tear and mechanical failures of laser modules, reducing potential maintenance expenses. These characteristics not only illustrate the long-term economic benefits of the MicroLED Printhead Module but also provide end manufacturers with a more dependable solution.

By integrating the diverse benefits of MicroLED technology into a single printhead offering, JBD is collaborating closely with partners to speed up market adoption and foster meaningful upgrades within the printing sector. In parallel, JBD delivers end-to-end customization—from LED fabrication to module assembly—ensuring precise alignment with each manufacturer’s unique needs.

Dedicated to advancing industry through cutting-edge technologies, JBD’s launch of this MicroLED Printhead product line not only ushers in a breakthrough for printing applications but also highlights the wide-ranging potential of JBD’s MicroLED solutions across multiple domains. Looking ahead, JBD will continue to push the boundaries of MicroLED innovation, offering high-value solutions for a diverse array of sectors.

About JBD

Founded in 2015, JBD stands at the forefront of technological innovation, revolutionizing the realm of MicroLED microdisplay technology. Renowned for delivering the smallest, brightest, and most energy-efficient micro-display panels, JBD has become a global pioneer in advanced display solutions. From ultra-compact MicroLED displays to state-of-the-art projectors and optical modules, JBD’s visionary products are reshaping the future of near-eye display technology. Driven by an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, JBD illuminates the path to a brighter, more vibrant digital world.

