KBP to Contest Injunction Obtained by Novo Nordisk

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KBP Biosciences Pte. Ltd. (the “Company“) today issued a statement addressing a recent decision by the Singapore International Commercial Court (“SICC“), which granted an injunction sought by Novo Nordisk A/S (“Novo Nordisk“) against the Company and its founder, Dr. Huang Zhenhua (“Dr. Huang“) on February 14, 2025.

The SICC decision was issued on an ex parte basis without the knowledge or participation of the Company and Dr. Huang. Novo Nordisk filed the application after it announced on June 26, 2024 that it was stopping CLARION-CKD trial for Ocedurenone, a drug for uncontrolled hypertension and advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) that it acquired from the Company in 2023.

“We are disappointed by Novo Nordisk’s conduct in seeking the injunction without notice to us, which meant that we were not given the opportunity to defend ourselves in court. The serious allegations made by Novo Nordisk are completely unfounded and the truth will vindicate us in time to come. There is tremendous potential in Ocedurenone, and we remain committed to its cause,” said Dr. Huang Zhenhua, founder and chairman of the Company.

The Company and Dr. Huang will have an opportunity to be heard by the Singapore courts and have engaged legal counsel to vigorously defend their legal rights.

All media inquiries can be directed to: info@kbpbiosciences.com

About KBP Biosciences Pte. Ltd.

KBP Biosciences is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company, headquartered in Singapore, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious cardiorenal and infectious diseases with large unmet medical needs.

About Ocedurenone (KBP-5074)

Ocedurenone is a third-generation, non-steroidal, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist (MRA) with a unique pharmacokinetic (PK) profile characterised by a long half-life and high mineralocorticoid receptor (MR) affinity. Certain MRAs have shown benefits in people with hypertension or heart failure, as well as cardiorenal benefits in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes [1].

