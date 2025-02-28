Lime AI Debuts at MWC 2025: A Game-Changer in Stress Management

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BlueSignum, the innovator behind DailyBean, is set to launch its latest breakthrough in mental wellness at MWC 2025. Lime AI is designed to provide personalized insights and guidance in stressful situations anytime, anywhere. Backed by professional psychological research and cutting-edge AI technology, Lime AI is here to redefine how we manage stress in our daily lives.



Lime AI Bebuts at MWC 2025

The Stress Session: Your Personal Strategy for Relief

Stress is an unavoidable part of life, but managing it effectively can feel overwhelming. Lime AI offers a groundbreaking feature to help: the Stress Session. Rather than bottling up their feelings, users can talk freely with Lime AI about what’s weighing them down. Lime AI listens, identifies key stress factors, and uncovers potential strengths or hidden resources within the user. The session concludes with a Stress Analysis—a comprehensive breakdown of the user’s situation—along with a Strategy Card.

Each Strategy Card is carefully selected from a wide range of stress management techniques rooted in established psychological research. Whether it’s restructuring a problem, finding new sources of motivation, or practicing mindfulness techniques, Lime AI picks the approach best suited to the user’s current situation. To ensure practical application, the Strategy Card also includes a personalized to-do—an actionable step tailored specifically to the user—so they can immediately apply the strategy in their daily life.

Always Available, Even on the Go

Accessibility is key to effective mental health support, and Lime AI is built for seamless integration into everyday life. The app offers both text and voice interactions, making it easy to use in any setting, whether at home, at work, or on the move. Later this year, Lime AI will also launch on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it easier than ever to check in with Lime AI while commuting, running errands, or taking a drive.

With Lime AI, support isn’t limited to a scheduled appointment or a specific location—it’s always within reach.

Experience Lime AI at MWC 2025

BlueSignum invites MWC attendees to experience Lime AI’s Stress Session firsthand. As AI continues to reshape digital health, Lime AI is leading the way in making mental health support more immediate, intelligent, and personal than ever before.

Join us at MWC 2025 and discover how Lime AI is transforming the field of mental wellness—one conversation at a time.

CONTACT: official@limeai.io, Hailey Yoon