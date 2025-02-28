New Canopus SEER Platform Gives Ultimate Control over Data Powering AI Agents

Agentic-AI, real-time network observability platform with programmable sensors and curated data streams enables network teams to see every user and application experience in Ultra-HD clarity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Canopus Networks today announced the launch of Canopus SEER, its Agentic-AI powered real-time network observability platform. Designed for enterprises and carriers drowning in monitoring data yet starving for actionable insights, Canopus reinvents observability by providing a fundamentally new way to extract real-time intelligence efficiently from networks at scale and power agentic AI workflows for network and security operations teams. The Canopus SEER platform is built on 12 years of cutting-edge networking and AI research, eight patents, and more than 30 academic papers.

“The fundamental problem today is that despite applying AI/ML, observability remains largely reactive, relying on low-fidelity, siloed data, generating endless alerts requiring manual investigations,” says Bhaskar Dutta , Chief Product Officer at Canopus Networks, during his GSMA Mobile World Live interview today in San Jose, CA.

Most network telemetry today is fragmented, noisy, and ill-suited for agentic workflows, resulting in delayed insights, blind spots, and huge costs due to data lakes and human workflows. This leads to enterprises being caught in a ‘visibility paradox’ – where they are drowning in monitoring data, yet starving for real insights.

“Canopus SEER offers more than just observability; it enables network teams to be supported in their decisioning by an army of real-time AI agents acting on high-quality, real-time data that they can control,” says Himal Kumar , CTO and co-founder of Canopus Networks.

“Many think that the foundation of effective AI in observability is algorithms; however, having spent the past year building AI agents, we learned that it’s the quality of data they ingest that matters the most. When you need observability at scale, you need a radically different approach and that’s what Canopus SEER offers,” says Professor Vijay Sivaraman , founder and CEO, Canopus Networks.

S.E.E.R helps operations teams Sense, Examine, Evaluate and Respond

Built on three core innovations, the Canopus SEER platform helps operators make decisions faster, cheaper and more efficiently.

Sense: Canopus SEER provides high-performance cloud native eBPF sensors that extract real-time telemetry from any network traffic, even when encrypted. These programmable sensors can be embedded at strategic network points, and extract per-user, per-app visibility data – at an unprecedented speed of 100 ms and scale of up to 400 Gbps on a single node – something no traditional system can do today. Examine: Canopus’s patented algorithms contextualize billions of real-time flows to create application fingerprints and behavioral fingerprints that can feed into traditional ML or Agentic AI workflows. Evaluate: Canopus SEER AI agents built on cutting-edge frameworks like Crew, LlamaIndex and Claude, automate repetitive and tedious tasks through autonomous workflows, reducing cognitive and memory load for human operators

“The era of reactive, fragmented observability is over. With deep visibility, AI can finally make more accurate and autonomous decisions for your network,” says Stephen Spellicy , Strategic Advisor, Canopus Networks. “With deployments across mobile, broadband, and enterprise networks, Canopus is proving that real-time, AI-driven network intelligence is the future.”

Canopus integrates with many platforms like AWS, DataDog, Dynatrace, Google Cloud, Snowflake, and Splunk through open standards.

Availability

The Canopus SEER Platform is immediately available on a global basis. Contact the Canopus team to learn more or for an in-depth demo at: https://canopusnetworks.com/

About Canopus Networks

Founded in 2018 as a spin-off out of research in software-defined networking (SDN) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, Canopus Networks enables enterprises and carriers to power AI engines with fine-grained real-time intelligence on network performance, user behavior, and application experience. The company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with an office in San Jose, California. More information: https://canopusnetworks.com/

Media Contact:

Bhaskar Dutta

info@canopusnet.com

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/canopus_networks_logo.jpg