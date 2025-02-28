Olight Debuts at IWA OutdoorClassics 2025

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Olight, a leading portable lighting brand, made its debut at IWA OutdoorClassics 2025, the world’s leading exhibition for the hunting and target sports industry, marking its first large-scale exhibition in Europe.



Olight at IWA OutdoorClassics 2025

Olight unveiled its latest advancement in the relevant field—the Javelot Turbo 2. Designed for hunting and search-and-rescue applications, the product delivered exceptional long-range performance with a 1,500-meter beam throw and 1,800-lumen output. It featured a wireless remote control with an 8-meter range, a magnetic dock that simultaneously secured and charged the remote, offering up to 272 hours of runtime.

Olight also introduced the Ostation X to the European offline market for the first time, a product honored with a CES Innovation Awards Honoree as the world’s first and smartest 3-in-1 rechargeable battery charger. At the recently concluded CES 2025 in Las Vegas, the Ostation X garnered attention from major media outlets such as T3, The Hollywood Reporter, and Digital Trends, as well as visitors from around the world. This time, attendees at IWA also had the chance to experience this intelligent battery charging and management system firsthand.

To further strengthen business partnerships, Olight hosted an exclusive distributor conference, uniting key partners from Germany, France, Spain, and other European regions. The event provided a strategic platform for deepening collaborations, exchanging market insights, and exploring new business opportunities. By fostering closer ties with regional distributors, Olight aims to enhance localized operations and better serve European customers with its innovative lighting solutions.

PC, Olight’s Head of Europe, emphasized the company’s vision, stating, “Europe is a key market for Olight, and we are committed to working hand in hand with our partners to bring innovative, high-performance lighting solutions to both professionals and enthusiasts. IWA 2025 marks the beginning of a new chapter for Olight in Europe.”

Marking its first-ever participation in IWA, Olight took a significant step in expanding its global footprint, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge illumination technology tailored for the European market. In addition to business partners, the company also invited fans and influencers to share in this milestone moment, further strengthening its community-driven brand approach.

About Olight:

Founded in 2007, Olight is a global leader in providing innovative portable lighting products trusted by outdoor enthusiasts worldwide. Olight pushes the boundaries of lighting technology to meet diverse customer needs.