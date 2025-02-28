Olive Young Global Mall’s ‘Big Bang Sale’ from March 1

Trendy K-Beauty Products at a Glance!

– Olive Young, the leading K-beauty platform, will hold the ‘Big Bang Sale’ on its Global Mall from March 1 to March 7, showcasing the latest K-beauty trends

– The more you buy, the greater the benefits… Offering country-specific products tailored to local weather and popular trends

– “The ‘Big Bang Sale’ will provide an opportunity to discover the latest K-beauty trends and high-quality products from emerging K-beauty brands at reasonable prices.”

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Olive Young Global Mall is holding its regular sale, showcasing trendy K-beauty products at reasonable prices.



Representative image of the ‘Big Bang Sale’ held at Olive Young Global Mall from March 1 to March 7

CJ Olive Young (hereafter referred to as Olive Young) announced on the 28th that it will hold the ‘Big Bang Sale’ on Olive Young Global Mall from March 1 to March 7, offering discounts of up to 77% on popular K-beauty products.

Marking its 5th anniversary this year, the ‘Big Bang Sale’ is the Global Mall’s signature discount event held four times a year (March, June, September, and December). Known for its wide range of products, exceptional discounts, and country-specific promotions, it has become a beloved K-beauty shopping festival for global customers.

This sale will feature huge discounts on globally popular K-beauty brands, including: Anua, Beauty of Joseon, Clio, Mediheal, Round Lab and Torriden (listed in alphabetical order). With Western customers showing strong interest in skincare and color cosmetics, and Japanese customers being interested in a wide range of K-beauty and health products from K-wellness to haircare, the English and Japanese versions of the Global Mall will offer tailored benefits to cater to diverse customer preferences.

On the English version of the Global Mall, shopping cart coupons will be given to customers who spend a certain amount: 15% off for purchases over $89, 20% off for purchases over $109, and 25% off for purchases over $139. Free shipping will be available for those who purchase over $60.

With the arrival of spring, products from hydrating skincare brands and bright color cosmetic brands will be prominently featured. From ’24HOURS DEALS,’ which offers daily discounts on different products, best-selling items from trending K-beauty brands can be purchased at a special price for one day. ‘STEADY SELLER’ specials will feature steady-selling products in North America at reasonable prices.

On the Japanese version of the Global Mall, a shopping cart coupon worth ¥4,000 off purchases over ¥12,000 will be available from March 1 to 4. From March 5 to 7, two days before the end of the sale, a ¥5,000 discount coupon will be offered for purchases over ¥15,000, providing extra savings. Customers who purchase over ¥3,900 can also enjoy free shipping.

Amid growing interest in K-wellness among Japanese customers, the sale will include health supplements and hair care products alongside beauty products. ’24HOURS DEALS’ and ‘STEADY SELLER’ specials will also showcase popular products from trending brands in the Japanese local market at attractive prices.

An Olive Young representative stated, “Olive Young Global Mall is a leading platform for discovering the latest K-beauty trends,” and added, “Through the ‘Big Bang Sale,’ we hope customers will enjoy not only the most popular K-beauty products but also high-quality products from emerging K-beauty brands at great prices.”

The Olive Young Global Mall is a cross-border e-commerce platform accessible in over 150 countries. In addition to the latest K-beauty products, it offers over 10,000 items, including K-food, wellness products, and K-pop albums. With easy access via PC and app, as well as door-to-door delivery, it provides a seamless shopping experience. As of December last year, the platform had over 2.46 million registered members. Customers can set up pre-sale notifications on the Olive Young Global app to receive the latest updates on sales and exclusive offers tailored to their region.