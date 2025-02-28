OSL To Distribute APAC’s First Retail Tokenised Money Market Product in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OSL Digital Securities (OSL), a leading regulated digital asset platform and a member of OSL Group (863.HK), today announced the first retail tokenised fund in Hong Kong, The ChinaAMC HKD Digital Money Market Fund, will be available on its platform.

The retail tokenised fund, issued by China Asset Management (Hong Kong) (ChinaAMC HK) and approved by the Securities and Futures Commission for offering to retail clients in Hong Kong, are expected to debut today. Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) will serve as the tokenisation agent, digital platform operator, and administrator, and Standard Chartered Trust (Hong Kong) will act as the fund’s custodian. The ChinaAMC HKD Digital Money Market Fund, the first real-world asset (RWA) tokenised fund, marks a significant milestone as the first retail customer-oriented tokenised fund in the region.

As a trusted partner, OSL is one of the first eligible distributors of this fund. Bringing deep expertise in blockchain and digital assets to this initiative, OSL will play a key role in enabling, promoting and facilitating subscription and redemption for the fund in Hong Kong. With its leading regulated digital asset platform and immediate access for retail customers via its platform, OSL is well-positioned to connect investors with this innovative investment opportunity.

Gary Tiu, Executive Director & Head of Regulatory Affairs, OSL, says, “Investors deploying capital to on-chain assets have limited opportunities to de-risk their positions without sacrificing convenience and yields. Retail and professional investors in Hong Kong deserve a wider risk and liquidity spectrum in their digital financial products. OSL users can now enjoy more choices to increase or decrease their risk exposures even when investing on-chain. We are proud to offer the ChinaAMC fund tokens to our investors.”

Tian Gan, CEO of ChinaAMC (HK), says: “As the first asset manager in the Asia-Pacific region to launch a retail tokenized fund, ChinaAMC (HK) remains committed to the development and strategic expansion in the Web 3.0 investment space. We are delighted to collaborate with OSL as one of our initial distributors, bringing this innovative product to investors through OSL, a leading virtual asset trading platform.”

According to the World Economic Forum, tokenisation introduces a new paradigm of ownership hosted on the blockchain, with the potential to transform various sectors and foster more inclusive financial participation within the global financial markets. RWA tokenisation, the digital representation of assets on blockchain technology, offers numerous benefits, including fractional ownership, increased transparency and efficiency, enhanced liquidity and greater accessibility.

About OSL

Backed by Asia’s leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world’s first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL’s secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL’s simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

For more information, visit: osl.com