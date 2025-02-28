Your Brand, Your Award

Celebrating, Championing, Capitalising

The Best of Your Brand!

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The World Brands Foundation (TWBF) set the stage for an unforgettable evening of celebration, reflection, and recognition at The BrandLaureate BestBrand of the Year Award 2024-2025 in Singapore. The prestigious event honored global brands that have not only weathered the challenges of the past year but have also made a profound and lasting impact in their respective industries.



Your Brand, Your Award Celebrating, Championing, Capitalising The Best of Your Brand!

The BrandLaureate BestBrand of the Year Award 2024-2025, Singapore honored brands that exemplify innovation, adaptability, and the resilient spirit driving their success. Over the past year, businesses globally have faced a challenging landscape marked by global economic uncertainty, shifting trends, market disruption amongst others causes. Yet, these recognized brands have showcased extraordinary resilience and innovation to overcome challenges.

The evening was a distinguished celebration of innovation, inspiration, and achievement. The atmosphere was filled with a sense of accomplishment as global entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, and top leaders gathered to applaud recognitions and forge meaningful connections. The event emphasized the universal impact of brands and the relentless dedication to excellence that defines the world’s most exceptional leaders and organizations.

Singapore, a global hub for innovation, commerce, and cultural diversity, was the ideal setting for The BrandLaureate Best Brand of the Year Award 2024-2025. Known for its strategic location, world-class infrastructure, and forward-thinking policies, Singapore has long been a hub for international businesses and a launchpad for brands aiming to make a global impact. The city-state’s reputation as a melting pot of ideas, talent, and innovation aligns perfectly with the values celebrated at the event—resilience, adaptability, and excellence.

Hosting the event in Singapore underscores the nation’s role as a bridge between East and West, offering a unique platform for brands to connect with diverse markets and audiences. As a global financial and technological powerhouse, Singapore symbolizes the future of business and the limitless possibilities of innovation.

In his welcoming speech, Prof. Dr. KK Johan set the tone for an inspiring evening, emphasizing the power of branding in shaping industries and driving global success. As The BrandLaureate celebrates its 20th anniversary, he reflected on its legacy of transforming brands—many of which have grown from small businesses to publicly listed companies with global recognition. He reaffirmed The BrandLaureate’s role as a catalyst for brands and branding, declaring, “A great brand never sleeps. It never rests on its laurels.”

He highlighted The BrandLaureate’s strength in acting swiftly, a crucial trait for staying ahead in today’s competitive landscape. “It is the 3Fs,” he declared. “The survival of the Fittest, Fastest, and Finest—a formula for success that defines industry leaders.”

For the past 20 years, The BrandLaureate has consistently driven progress through three core pillars:

Innovation—constantly evolving to remain relevant and competitive. Influence—building trust and shaping the future of branding. Inspiration—fostering growth and development to create value for brands.

As the prestigious Gala Dinner unfolded, The BrandLaureate Best Brand of the Year Award 2024-2025 in Singapore proudly honored Brand Icons for their strong leadership in building their brands. These icons are celebrated for their visionary leadership, remarkable achievements and enduring influence, they have redefined industry standards, inspired global audiences through transformative change and innovation, and made meaningful contributions to society.

Their unwavering commitment to excellence has left an indelible mark on their industries and communities, setting benchmarks for future generations. These Brand Icon Leadership include Prof. Datuk Jimmy Choo, OBE, Founder of The Jimmy Choo Academy (JCA); Ky. Col. Prof. Dr. Edward Roy Krishnan, Founder & Directeur General of European International University; Uma Rudd Chia, Executive Creative Director and Co-Founder of KVUR Pte Ltd; Rodin JS Kumar, Managing Director of AABA Creative (M) Sdn Bhd; Prof. Hanafie Mohd. Imam, Conductor & Composer; Siti Saleha Binti Mohd Baharum, Actress; Min-Kyoung Kim, Diana, Chief Executive Officer of KMK Color Research Institute; Lee Nai Kong, International Music Director & Producer of Nai Kong Music; and Leona Chin, Motorsport Athlete.

Following this, the ceremony awarded The BrandLaureate BestBrand of the Year Award 2024 – 2025, recognizing winning brands from numerous sectors that demonstrated exceptional branding and showcased qualities such as innovation, consistency, and adaptability while making significant contributions to their industries and communities. These recipients include BestBrands such as Adinas Travel & Tours, Bank Islam Brunei Darussalam, BAC Education, European International University, Gardens by the Bay, GPIS, Jerudong Park, Oriental Melaka Straits Medical Centre, Puncak Niaga, Southern University College, Sarawak Tourism Board, BAC, HERO 99, Wrise and European Wellness.

Continuing in the spirit of celebration for the night, outstanding SMEs were also acknowledged for their remarkable achievements, including Declarators, KVUR, Lord’s Tailor, Nuri, SAINT and Unique Cosmetique. These SMEs have showcased exceptional innovation, agility, resilience, and dedication, solidifying their position as key contributors to their industries and communities. By recognizing their success, we not only celebrate their economic and societal contributions but also emphasize the critical role of branding in amplifying their reach, strengthening their influence, and driving meaningful impact across their industries and beyond.

For the full list of winners with their categories, Click Here .

We, at The BrandLaureate extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the worthy recipients. Starting the year on such a high note, we hope this milestone serves as a powerful source of inspiration, motivating you to carry your undefeatable spirit forward. Let 2025 be a year of growth, innovation, and purpose, as you continue to embrace each moment with a sense of victory and a commitment to achieving even greater heights.

The BrandLaureate is dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best of brands that have set benchmarks of excellence across industries. Through our awards, we aim to inspire organizations and individuals to strive for greater innovation, leadership, and impact.

If you have a successful story to tell or wish to explore opportunities with us, please connect with us at pr@thebrandlaureate.com.

For latest news on The BrandLaureate Awards, visit www.thebrandlaureate.com or our social media – Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Spotify | Whatsapp Channel for updates and all of the evening’s major highlight moments.

The World Brands Foundation (TWBF), originally established in 2005 as the Asia Pacific Brands Foundation (APBF), stands today as the world’s premier branding foundation. With a legacy spanning over a decade of excellence, TWBF has redefined the branding landscape, continuously setting new benchmarks and reaching new heights of prominence. The Foundation’s primary objectives are clear: to elevate the status of brands, enhance branding practices, and instill a culture of excellence in entrepreneurship. To realise this vision, The BrandLaureate was instituted—a symbol of brand excellence that embodies TWBF’s mission and fulfils its core objectives.

Brands, often synonymous with organisations, products, and services, also reflect the individuals who bring them to life, embodying extraordinary qualities that transcend the ordinary. A truly outstanding brand resonates deeply, serving as both a beacon of information and a source of inspiration across both real and digital realms. The power of strong, high-ideal brands is undeniable; they leave an enduring mark, progressively influencing societal equilibrium on a global scale. In this spirit, TWBF, through The BrandLaureate, honours and recognises those who have set new standards of excellence—remarkable individuals and entities who, through their expertise and dedication, have contributed significantly to the world. As a trendsetter with a distinct approach to branding, The BrandLaureate has recognised more than 2,500 global brands and 500 personalities across over 80 countries worldwide.

Operating autonomously, TWBF remains independent from any government or external agencies. This independence reinforces TWBF’s dedication to celebrating and championing brands and personalities who have left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of the masses.