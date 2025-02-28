PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vantage Markets proudly participated in the Smart Vision Summit 2025 in Oman, where we connected with traders, investors, and industry leaders from across the region. The summit provided an excellent opportunity for Vantage to share insights and showcase its commitment to innovation and excellence in the financial markets.



Vantage Markets Recognized as ‘Most Trusted Broker’ at Smart Vision Summit 2025 in Oman

At the event, Vantage was honored with the ‘Most Trusted Broker’ award, a prestigious recognition of the company’s dedication to transparency, integrity, and superior client service. This accolade reflects Vantage’s unwavering commitment to providing a secure, seamless, and client-centric trading environment, reinforcing the trust traders place in the platform.

Beyond receiving the award, Vantage played a pivotal role in shaping discussions at the Smart Vision Summit 2025, participating in two high-impact panel discussions alongside industry experts:

“Future Analysis of Financial Markets: Future Trends of Global Financial Markets” – Vantage’s representatives shared key insights on how the global financial landscape is evolving, exploring technological advancements, market trends, and trading opportunities that will shape the future of investing.

“Risk Management in Trading: How to Protect Your Investments in Highly Volatile Markets?” – This session provided traders with practical strategies to manage risk, navigate volatile market conditions, and make informed trading decisions while safeguarding their investments.

In addition to the panel discussions, Vantage also hosted two exclusive seminars, offering attendees insights into trading strategies, risk management techniques, and the future of online trading. These sessions were designed to provide traders with knowledge and tools to enhance their trading journey.

The Smart Vision Summit 2025 provided a warm and welcoming environment, allowing Vantage to engage directly with traders from across the Middle East. The event served as a platform to strengthen relationships, understand traders’ needs, and showcase Vantage’s innovative solutions.

Reflecting on the summit, Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, shared:

“Being part of the Smart Vision Summit in Oman was a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with traders and partners in the region. Winning the ‘Most Trusted Broker’ award is a true testament to the trust and confidence our clients place in us. We remain committed to delivering a world-class trading experience, offering innovation, transparency, and expertise to traders.”

As Vantage continues to expand its presence, the company remains dedicated to providing cutting-edge trading technology, valuable educational resources, and best-in-class service to support traders.

For more information about Vantage’s award-winning trading services and upcoming events, visit Vantage Markets.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

