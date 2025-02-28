Varda Space Industries Makes History with the First Successful Commercial Space Reentry in Australia

The company’s second capsule, W-2, returned to Earth safely at the Koonibba Test Range completing a dual-purpose mission with payloads from the Air Force and NASA.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Varda Space Industries, Inc., a microgravity-enabled life sciences company, today announced the successful landing of its second reentry capsule, W-2, and the completion of the company’s second mission. At 6:32 AM Pacific Time today, W-2 touched down at the Koonibba Test Range after six weeks in orbit.



The W-2 spacecraft is seen reentering the Earth’s atmosphere from the Koonibba Test Range in South Australia. Photo by William Godwin, Courtesy Varda Space Industries.

The W-2 capsule carried a spectrometer built by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and employed a heatshield developed in collaboration with NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley. The capsule also carried internal research that will expand Varda’s pharmaceutical processing capacity and capability.

The AFRL spectrometer, known as OSPREE (Optical Sensing of Plasmas in the ReEntry Environment), recorded spectral emission measurements of the reentry plasma environment around the capsule as it reentered the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds in excess of Mach 25. The OSPREE sensor, developed by AFRL Principal Investigator Captain Ashwin Rao, will yield the first in situ optical emission measurements of a spacecraft in true atmospheric reentry in history.

The partnership between AFRL and Varda is a cornerstone of the Prometheus program, which addresses a national security need to accelerate the ability to test and modernize high-hypersonic systems and reentry technologies through a low-cost, high cadence commercial flight testbed.

“By partnering with the commercial space entities like Varda, AFRL can provide the Government S&T community expanded access to testing in true hypersonic conditions. Prometheus fills a longstanding experimentation gap for the maturation of future reentry system technologies,” said Dr. Erin Vaughan, AFRL Prometheus Lead.

The recovered capsule will undergo processing with Varda’s payload partners at Southern Launch’s facilities before it is returned to Varda’s Los Angeles headquarters for further analysis.

Operated by Southern Launch, the Koonibba Test Range is a 15,830 square mile commercial launch and reentry port in South Australia. Varda’s capsule is the first to reenter at the range, as well as the first-ever commercial spacecraft to land on Australian soil. Previously, Varda’s W-1 capsule was the first commercial spacecraft to land on US soil when it reentered at the Utah Test and Training Range in Feb. 2024.

Southern Launch CEO Lloyd Damp said, “This mission marks an incredible step forward for Australia as a focal point for reentries. The Koonibba Test Range is fully instrumented with telemetry, radars and ground and airborne optical and spectral image capture capabilities. Southern Launch is looking forward to continuing to contribute our world-class facilities, re-entry permitting, and range operations to future missions with Varda and their partners.”

The W-2 capsule launched as part of theTransporter-12 rideshare mission with SpaceX on Jan. 14. While in orbit, W-2 was supported by a Rocket Lab-designed Pioneer satellite bus, which provided systems for power, communications, propulsion, and attitude control for the 120 kg W-2 capsule.

“We are ecstatic to have W-2 back on our home planet safely and are proud to support significant reentry research for our government partners as we continue building a thriving foundation for economic expansion to low Earth orbit,” said Varda CEO Will Bruey. “What’s next?”

Distribution Unlimited; Approved for Public Release. Public Affairs Release #AFRL-2025-0519.

About Varda

Varda Space Industries is making reentry as common as launch. We are building the infrastructure for a thriving low Earth orbit economy, from in-orbit pharmaceutical processing to reliable and economical reentry capsules. The company operates out of El Segundo, California with office and industrial production space. Follow Varda on X (@vardaspace), Instagram (@vardaspaceindustries), and LinkedIn.

For Investor Inquires: ir@varda.com

For Media Inquiries: media@varda.com



The W-2 capsule landed safely at the Koonibba Test Range, operated by Southern Launch. Photo by William Godwin, Courtesy Varda Space Industries.



Engineers from Varda Space Industries, based in El Segundo, Calif. recover the W-2 capsule after it landed safely in Australia after six weeks in orbit. Photo by William Godwin, Courtesy Varda Space Industries.

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/resized_w_2_reentry_galaxies.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/w2_at_koonibba_with_chute_resized.jpg

Photo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/team_with_w2_resized.jpg

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/varda_blue_lockup_horizontal_logo.jpg