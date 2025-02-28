VFS Global’s new Indonesia e-Visa on Arrival official platform goes live for 97 nationalities, including Australians

Dedicated website https://indonesiavoa.vfsevisa.id/ to complete application

SYDNEY, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — VFS Global’s new Indonesia Electronic Visa on Arrival (e-VoA) platform, is now available for nationals of all the 97 countries eligible for e-VoA , including Australia. Travellers can now enjoy a quicker and smoother visa application journey through VFS Global and completing the entire process online and receiving a pre-approved e-VoA before departure.

Saffar Muhammad Godam, Acting Director General of Immigration of the Republic of Indonesia, said, “We are committed to continuously improving immigration services, both in terms of quality and integrity. This partnership with VFS Global will help in ensuring that applicants receive seamless, reliable, and efficient service.”

Tato Juliadin Hidayawan, Director of Visa and Travel Documents, said, “The implementation of e-VoA, which is integrated with autogates, not only facilitates tourists but also reduces queues at airports, increasing the comfort and efficiency of immigration clearance. Additionally, this digital system reduces direct interaction between immigration officers and passengers, minimising the potential for abuse of authority.”

Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Business Development, VFS Global, said, “The launch of this innovative, secure, and user-friendly digital e-Visa on Arrival platform for Indonesia will undoubtedly streamline the visa application process, making it faster, easier, and more convenient.”

5 reasons to opt for an Indonesia e-VoA:

1) Easy to access and process: Foreign tourists can apply for an e-VoA through smartphones and complete the process in only 10 minutes if all required documents are uploaded correctly and completely.

2) User-friendly website interface: The website has a user-friendly interface that makes it easy for applicants to navigate. Applicants should make sure they have scanned copies of required documents such as passport biodata page, a 3×4 photo, and a round-trip flight ticket.

3) Convenient payment using credit cards: The e-VoA application system is designed to be easy to pay, allowing for online payment using credit cards, making it more practical and secure.

4) Easy immigration clearance at the airport: Foreign tourists who have obtained an e-VoA can proceed directly to immigration clearance via autogates without having to queue at the manual passport check counter.

5) Easy and flexible e-VoA extension: Foreign tourists who want to spend more time in Indonesia can easily extend their visa through the same system. The e-VoA extension can be done once and grants a stay period of 30 days.

