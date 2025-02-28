ViewQwest Celebrates Success at Asian Telecom Awards 2025

Recognised for Excellence in Broadband Innovation and Brand Leadership

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ViewQwest, a leading telecommunications, network and security services provider, has once again demonstrated its achievements in advancing Singapore’s broadband ecosystem, securing two accolades at the Asian Telecom Awards 2025, presented by Asian Telecom Magazine. The company was named Broadband Telecom Company of the Year – Singapore and also received the Marketing & Brand Initiative of the Year – Singapore award, in recognition of its achievements in redefining broadband connectivity and brand engagement with its XGSPON nationwide network upgrade. The Asian Telecom Awards celebrates exceptional accomplishments within the telecom industry in the Asia Pacific region.

These wins highlight ViewQwest’s commitment to delivering cutting edge connectivity with ViewQwest X, a next generation broadband solution powered by XGSPON technology. The service provides ultra-fast internet speeds of up to 10Gbps, designed to support bandwidth intensive applications such as AI, augmented reality, virtual reality, smart homes, cloud gaming, and remote work solutions.

Singapore’s evolution as a global digital leader, in which it has achieved a 98% internet penetration rate and a 91% fixed broadband adoption rate, has created an urgent demand for robust high speed broadband infrastructure. To address this, ViewQwest successfully completed a nationwide network upgrade in a record four weeks, enabling seamless access to 10Gbps connectivity across all households. Unlike conventional broadband offerings, ViewQwest X disrupted the industry by offering existing customers a straightforward upgrade to 10Gbps at just $6 per month, without requiring contract renewals, a move that enhances accessibility and affordability for users. In a Singapore-first, ViewQwest also introduced SFP+ connectivity in its home broadband portfolio, alongside Ubiquiti Dream Machine SE, empowering tech-savvy users with enterprise-grade networking solutions at home.

“Innovation is fundamental to ViewQwest’s mission. The launch of ViewQwest X was not just about increasing speeds, it was about equipping Singaporeans with the tools to fully embrace the digital era. We are more than just a broadband service, we believe in empowering individuals, families and businesses to unlock their full potential.” said Vignesa Moorthy, Founder & CEO of ViewQwest. “These awards validate our vision of delivering superior broadband experiences, ensuring that connectivity is available to everyone to drive progress.”

Beyond technology, ViewQwest’s approach to broadband is reflected in its brand philosophy. The company’s marketing campaign, ‘The Story of Us, Unleashing Greatness,’ was instrumental in earning the Marketing & Brand Initiative of the Year – Singapore award. Beyond introducing the product to potential customers, the campaign was designed to inspire Singaporeans to embrace the potential of next generation connectivity. Through a multi platform strategy featuring compelling storytelling, digital engagement and strategic partnerships, the campaign demonstrated how advanced broadband enables individuals, families and businesses to thrive in the digital landscape. The results were significant, driving notable increases in customer acquisition, renewals and the adoption of next generation broadband technology.

As Singapore advances towards becoming a fully digital nation, ViewQwest remains committed to pioneering innovations that redefine connectivity and improve digital experiences. By continuously enhancing accessibility, affordability and technological advancement, ViewQwest is shaping the future of broadband and reinforcing its role in Singapore’s digital transformation.

For more information about ViewQwest X, visit www.viewqwest.com .

About ViewQwest

ViewQwest is an award-winning telecommunications, network and security services provider driven by a vision to make the world a better place, powered by a safer, better internet. Founded and headquartered in Singapore since 2001, it has expanded operations and market coverage in Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong SAR, and other countries and regions in North and Southeast Asia.

ViewQwest builds and manages high-performing network and security infrastructure for the digital enterprise, securely connecting corporate sites and workforces wherever they are needed. It is a trusted partner of global and regional multinational corporations (MNCs) and top companies across Asia, delivering fit-for-purpose connectivity and security to power their digital future. ViewQwest also provides market-leading residential and SME broadband connectivity and cybersecurity services in Singapore and Malaysia.

ViewQwest received the 2024 Network and Security integration of the Year Award – Singapore and the 2023 Singapore Broadband Telecom Provider of the Year recognition at the Asia Telecom Awards for its service innovation and excellence in network and security.