Thailand to Implement 300-Baht Tourism Tax by Year-End

Thailand’s 300-baht tourism tax for foreign visitors is set to take effect by the end of this year, Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong announced on 24 February.

The scheme is expected to be implemented during Thailand’s high season, provided it is officially published in the Royal Gazette in March.

While specific details of the tax are still being finalized, Sorawong said the ministry is working on integrating the system with the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC), which will launch on 1 May, to streamline tax collection.

Foreign tourists arriving by air will be required to pay THB 300 (USD 8.76) per trip. Those entering by land or water will also be charged THB 300 but will be allowed multiple entries within a 30- to 60-day period. The ministry is expected to release further details to ensure that all foreign visitors using a passport can access life and accident insurance.

Sorawong does not anticipate the new tax will deter foreign tourists, as the amount is relatively low. He noted that several embassies have expressed support for the scheme, particularly since it will grant visitors insurance coverage.

The minister emphasized that the tax collection process would be efficient and traveler-friendly, noting that while the fee itself might not be a burden for tourists, a complicated collection process could cause inconvenience. He stated that the goal was to make the process as seamless as possible.

The 300-baht tourism tax was previously shelved by the former government, led by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, as authorities prioritized efforts to boost tourism revenue to at least 3 trillion baht per year.