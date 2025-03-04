Vang Vieng Aims for 2 Million Tourists, Infrastructure Focus

Vang Vieng, Laos, has set a target to attract 2 million tourists in 2025, with an expected income of LAK 1,700 billion (USD 78.6 million). The district plans to focus on promoting annual events and improving infrastructure to support the growth in visitors.

Atthayasay Manivanh, Head of the Vang Vieng District Office of Information, Culture, and Tourism, highlighted the importance of festivals such as Nang Sangkhan (Miss Pi Mai Laos) and the Sweet Orange Festival in drawing tourists. These events, held annually, will be central to the district’s tourism promotion efforts this year.

Infrastructure improvements are also a key priority. This includes road repairs, particularly around major tourist sites, and enhancing hotel services through staff training and workshops.

Vang Vieng currently offers 36 natural attractions and a range of activities, including hot air balloon rides, hiking, rock climbing, and boat tours. The district aims to build on the 1.4 million visitors it received in 2024, which generated LAK 1,241 billion (USD 57.4 million) in income.

With these initiatives, Vang Vieng is preparing for a significant increase in both domestic and international tourism in 2025.