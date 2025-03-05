AUSTIN, Texas, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At SXSW 2025, the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) is set to showcase the next frontier of entertainment and technology, bringing 12 cutting-edge Korean companies to Austin. From AI-powered media to immersive experiences in XR and the metaverse, KOCCA Pavilion will be the hub for the latest innovations reshaping global content trends.



KOCCA Brings the Future of Entertainment to SXSW 2025 – AI, XR, and K-Content Innovation Take Center Stage

KOCCA will host three major events at SXSW 2025:

KOCCA Pavilion (March 9-12, Booth No. 1007, Austin Convention Center, Hall 3) – Experience firsthand how AI, virtual humans, immersive art, and game-tech are redefining storytelling and audience engagement.

KOCCA NEXT STAGE (March 10, 10 AM, Hall 4) – Industry leaders discuss the convergence of AI and entertainment, the rise of digital humans, and the future of interactive storytelling.

K-Content Night (March 10, 6-9 PM, Parlor & Yard, Downtown Austin) – An exclusive networking event where investors, creators, and tech pioneers connect over K-content’s impact on the global entertainment landscape.

Meet the Innovators at KOCCA Pavilion

Twelve visionary companies will present game-changing solutions in AI-driven media, metaverse experiences, immersive art, and next-gen music & gaming solutions. These companies include DATUMO, BRUSH Theatre, BEAM Studio, ShiningLab, Cuz Global, KAI, Minimap, GiiOii Immersive Studio, apoc, Stela, Neutune, and Gaudio Lab.

Visitors can expect to engage with groundbreaking advancements such as AI-generated storytelling, virtual human interactions, and next-gen music tech that is redefining how audiences consume content worldwide.

KOCCA NEXT STAGE – The Future of AI in Entertainment (March 10, 10 AM, Hall 4)

Beyond the exhibition, KOCCA will host NEXT STAGE, a must-attend panel exploring how AI, XR, and emerging tech are revolutionizing content creation and audience experiences. Featuring industry experts Michael Hwang (DATUMO), Youngbeom Jeong (BEAM Studio), Ellie Lee (apoc), and Sylvia Yang (BRUSH Theatre), this session will dive into the challenges and opportunities of integrating AI in storytelling and the lessons global industries can learn from Korea’s rapid innovation.

K-Content Night – Where Business Meets Creativity (March 10, 6-9 PM, Parlor & Yard, Austin)

KOCCA’s K-Content Night is an exclusive gathering that brings together investors, startups, and industry leaders to explore how Korean content is shaping the next wave of entertainment. Attendees will enjoy a high-impact networking session, speed pitches from innovative startups, and exclusive insights into one of the fastest-growing creative industries in the world.

This is more than just a networking event—it’s an opportunity to connect with visionaries redefining the future of media and entertainment.

Register Now:

KOCCA Pavilion: https://m.site.naver.com/1BCHG

KOCCA NEXT STAGE: https://forms.gle/ZGedEyUEAjxKsH4X8

K-Content Night: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/k-content-night-2025-sxsw-free-dinner-drinks-tickets-1238084777899?aff=oddtdtcreator

Join KOCCA at SXSW 2025 and witness the future of entertainment unfold.