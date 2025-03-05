Mining License Issuance Suspended Pending Regulation Improvements

The Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines has temporarily suspended the issuance of new mining licenses, effective 28 February, in order to improve the regulations governing the trade of minerals and mineral products.

This suspension aims to enhance control over the mining sector, prevent illegal activities, and better protect resources.

To this end, the government is reviewing current laws to ensure stricter oversight and better qualifications for businesses entering the market. New regulations will be applied once approved.

According to the License to Provide Services Related to the Mining Business document issued in 2020, individuals eligible to apply for a license must submit an application for approval in accordance with the regulations outlined in the Investment Promotion Act of 2012.

Additionally, those who have already been granted a mining license under a concession agreement will automatically receive a license to buy and sell minerals and mineral products upon request.

The move follows previous actions, such as the temporary shutdown of Lao-Xinlong Mining Company in Pak Bang District, Oudomxay Province, in 2022 due to safety violations.

Regarding this issue, the government is actively reviewing and improving regulations as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance governance and development in this area.