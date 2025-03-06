NTUC LearningHub Launches Singapore’s First Thinking Academy to Upskill PMEs for the GenAI Era

The NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB) Thinking Academy pioneers a targeted approach to hone the thinking skills of PMEs. Three existing courses are refreshed with Generative AI (GenAI) content, integrating prompt engineering and AI-powered decision-making skills critical for the future workplace.

The NTUC LHUB Thinking Academy’s GenAI principle is supported by AI Singapore, emphasizing the relevance of these skills in an AI-driven economy, while the design thinking programmes are endorsed by Murdoch University, ensuring that its content and delivery meet academic rigour and industry standards.

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB) announces today the launch of the NTUC LHUB Thinking Academy, Singapore’s first training academy dedicated to equipping Professionals, Managers and Executives (PMEs) with essential thinking skills for the Generative AI (GenAI) era, including critical thinking, design thinking, and creative thinking. Officially launched by Mr Ng Chee Meng, Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), the NTUC LHUB Thinking Academy pioneers a targeted approach to honing thinking skills, helping PMEs navigate the complex business landscape, make ethical data-driven decisions, and drive innovation in the digital-first world. The launch is part of NTUC’s continuous efforts to provide better support for PMEs in their career, especially in adapting to emerging technologies at the workplace.



Mr Ng Chee Meng, NTUC Secretary-General said, “The rise of GenAI brings both challenges and opportunities, making it vital for workers and PMEs to acquire GenAI skills and essential thinking skills to navigate complex business environments and stay competitive. Through the NTUC LHUB Thinking Academy, we hope to equip PMEs with some tools and knowledge needed to adapt and thrive in the digital age. NTUC remains committed to expanding our suite of innovative solutions to better support PMEs in their career progression, ensuring that our workforce is future-ready and resilient.”

Refreshed Courses Infused with GenAI to Help PMEs Acquire Essential Thinking Skills

According to NTUC LHUB’s Special Report 2024 on Thinking Skills in a Digital Age[1], nearly all business leaders surveyed (47% very important, 49% somewhat important) view thinking skills as crucial for augmenting or supplementing employees’ technical skills in the face of emerging technologies like AI. However, more than four in five of them (28% to a large extent, 57% to a moderate extent) acknowledged that there is a gap in thinking skills in their organisation to a certain degree. Despite this, less than half of business leaders (43%) have sent their employees for thinking skills training in 2024.

The NTUC LHUB Thinking Academy addresses this need for training in thinking skills today. By integrating interactive learning experiences and AI-powered tools, the courses under the Academy aim to enhance learners’ ability to analyse complex problems and make informed, data-driven decisions. Course participants will utilise GenAI to assess industry trends and evaluate business scenarios, facilitating strategic decision-making that considers cost implications, audience engagement, and competitive dynamics in real-time. The Academy will also emphasize ethical AI application, guiding learners to critically evaluate AI-generated insights for potential biases and ensure that their decisions are aligned with ethical standards.

Under the NTUC LHUB Thinking Academy, three existing thinking skills courses are refreshed with GenAI content, integrating prompt engineering and AI-powered decision-making to equip PMEs with the critical skills needed for the future workforce. The courses are: (1) Design Thinking Fundamentals, which introduces a human-centric approach to innovation and incorporates GenAI to enhance ideation and problem-solving, (2) Singapore Workforce Skills Qualifications (WSQ) Display Critical Thinking and Analytical Skills Powered by Wiley, enabling professionals to master logical inquiry, stakeholder engagement, and AI-enhanced problem-solving, and (3) Critical Thinking, designed for senior professionals to help them leverage AI tools such as ChatGPT to refine decision-making and mitigate cognitive biases. Refer to Annex A for more information on these courses.

Beyond the three refreshed thinking skills courses, there are also courses in the areas of systems thinking, creative thinking, and strategic thinking being developed and expected to be launched by third quarter of this year.

Support from Industry and Academic Leaders

The GenAI principle by the NTUC LHUB Thinking Academy is supported by AI Singapore (AISG), reinforcing the relevance of these skills in an AI-driven economy, and highlighting the critical role of AI-powered thinking skills for the future of work. The AISG-supported GenAI principle has been instrumental in guiding the curation and enhancement of both existing and new courses under the NTUC LHUB Thinking Academy. Mr Koo Sengmeng, Head of LearnAI of AISG, said, “As AI continues to reshape industries, individuals must learn how to leverage AI tools as their skills multiplier and be more effective. NTUC LearningHub’s Thinking Academy’s emphasis on AI-enhanced problem-solving and decision-making aligns with our vision of equipping Singapore’s workforce with future-ready AI skills. By integrating Prompt Engineering and Generative AI into learning, we can ensure that professionals stay relevant and competitive in an AI-powered world.”

In addition, Murdoch University serves as the skills endorser for the design thinking programmes, including the Design Thinking Fundamentals course, ensuring that the content and delivery meet academic rigour and industry standards. Learners who complete the programme will earn a certification jointly issued by Murdoch University and NTUC LHUB, thus enhancing their career prospects. Professor Peter Waring, Pro Vice Chancellor Transnational Education and Singapore Dean of Murdoch University, said, “At Murdoch University, we recognise the need for lifelong learning and the importance of equipping professionals with robust thinking skills. We are proud to partner with NTUC LearningHub to endorse these courses, ensuring that learners not only gain practical skills but also receive globally recognised credentials that enhance their employability and career advancement.”

Mandai Wildlife Group, alongside small and medium-sized enterprises – Oriental Remedies Incorporated, SG Galvanizing, and Singapore FOZL Group – which are part of NTUC U SME network, are pledging their support to the NTUC LHUB Thinking Academy, and will explore opportunities to send their employees to enrol in the programmes under the Academy. Local bank UOB has also expressed interest in the various Thinking Academy programmes focusing on critical thinking skills.

Ms Belina Lee, Deputy CEO, Transformation and Growth, Mandai Wildlife Group said, “Mandai Wildlife Group is leveraging technology and Generative AI to transform our operations and boost productivity. Through the Company Training Committee with our Union partners, Attractions, Resorts & Entertainment Union (AREU) and Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers’ Union (SMMWU), we are committed to employee development, providing comprehensive training programmes and ensuring our workforce will be well-equipped for this innovative era.”

Mr Benny Chan, Managing Director, Group Channels and Digitalisation, UOB, said, ” At UOB, we believe in empowering our people with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate a rapidly evolving banking landscape, while offering quality customer service and experience. In particular, critical thinking skills are integral not only in serving the sophisticated needs of customers, but also in analysing data and trends to better anticipate their future requirements. The critical thinking programmes offered by the NTUC LHUB Thinking Academy are thus very timely as we look at taking our service to the next level for our customers.”

Mr Jeremy Ong, Chief Executive Officer of NTUC LearningHub, said “With the rapid adoption of AI, thinking skills are becoming more important than ever. The ability to critically analyse information, solve complex problems, and make informed decisions will define success in the future workplace. The NTUC LHUB Thinking Academy is our bold step towards ensuring that Singapore’s workforce is not only AI-literate, but AI-empowered, augmenting GenAI with thinking skills to enhance decision-making and drive innovation. Beyond the launch, we are committed to continuously expanding our suite of thinking courses, with additional courses focusing on systems thinking, design thinking, and strategic decision-making in development. This will ensure that Singapore’s workforce remains adaptable, innovative, and well-equipped for the future.”

[1] NTUC LearningHub Special Report 2024 on Thinking Skills in a Digital Age: www.ntuclearninghub.com/media/research-reports/2024/Thinking-Skills

Annex A – Factsheet on New Courses: https://ntuclhub.sg/ThinkAcadPRAnnex

