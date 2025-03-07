AEWIN Showcases High-Density Edge Computing Server at Embedded World 2025

TAIPEI, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AEWIN is excited to display the BAS-6101A, a high-density edge computing server powered by a single AMD Zen5/Zen4c/Zen4 EPYC processor, at DFI’s booth at Embedded World 2025. Designed for real-time and compute-intensive edge applications, the BAS-6101A delivers exceptional processing power, high-capacity memory, and extensive expandability to support GPU, FPGA, and cryptographic accelerators.



Edge AI Server powered by AMD Zen5/Zen4c/Zen4 EPYC processor

The BAS-6101A supports the latest AMD Turin CPU with up to 128 cores to enable the extreme computing power pursued in the market. It provides 24x DDR5 memory slots with 2 DIMMs per channel supporting up to 6TB capacity for high-speed data processing and excellent scalability. For advanced expandability, the system offers 8x standard PCIe Gen5 slots and 1x OCP 3.0 slot with optional dual-width slot to support FHFL GPU cards for AI workloads. With a short-depth 600mm design, the BAS-6101A is optimized for edge deployment for diverse Edge AI applications.

AEWIN’s crypto acceleration cards (QAT cards, e.g., OT018, OT019, OT020) unlock high-performance encryption and decryption acceleration. Supporting a broad range of security protocols and cryptographic algorithms, including SSL/TLS, IPSec, DTLS, AES, RSA, and SHA-256 for robust data security. Additionally, high-bandwidth networking is achievable through AEWIN-designed or off-the-shelf network interface cards, making the system an ideal AI-powered cybersecurity solution where high throughput and AI-driven threat detection are critical.

The BAS-6101A is compatible with off-the-shelf PCIe Gen5 expansion cards for high-speed networking and scalable functionality. AEWIN also offers a variety of customizable NICs, allowing customers to build tailored configurations to meet specific application requirements. Do not hesitate to learn more about AEWIN’s platforms with rich features at DFI’s booth at Embedded World 2025 or contact AEWIN sales at any time!

BAS-6101A: 2U High-Density Edge Computing Server with single AMD EPYC 9005/9004 ( Turin /Bergamo/ Genoa ) processor, total 8x PCIe Gen5 slots (2x dual width FHFL PCIe x16 or 4x single width FHFL x16, 2x single width FHHL PCIe x16, 2x HHHL PCIe x8) + 1x OCP 3.0 slot for NICs and Accelerators.

AEWIN website: www.aewin.com