BANGKOK, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, Thailand, is organizing an event to enhance Thailand’s global trade image and officially launch its new logo under the “3E CREATE POSSIBILITIES” concept. This new initiative aims to elevate Thailand’s creative industries, products, and services while showcasing the country’s international trade capabilities on the global stage.



DITP to Promote Thailand’s International Trade Image and Launch New Logo Under “3E CREATE POSSIBILITIES” Concept to Boost Thailand’s Global Trade Position on March 12

Ms. Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, announced that DITP will host a special event to enhance Thailand’s global trade presence on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Manopakorn Nitithada Room, 12th floor of the DITP headquarters at the Ministry of Commerce. This event, hosted by Mrs. Opal Panisara Arayaskul, aligns with the government’s Soft Power policy and aims to showcase Thailand’s creative industries and services developed under DITP’s guidance. The event will feature an exhibition showcasing Thailand’s Soft Power products and services, including Muay Thai merchandise, cartoon characters, pop art, Thai cuisine, lifestyle products, and fashion items. As part of this initiative, DITP will officially unveil its new logo, designed to enhance the department’s communication effectiveness and reinforce its image under the “3E CREATE POSSIBILITIES” concept.

1st E: Expand – This concept focuses on expanding market presence through both established and new frontiers. This encompasses maintaining existing markets while exploring new opportunities, supported by strategic nation-branding initiatives to enhance global recognition of Thai products and services. The strategy leverages DITP’s digital platforms and international marketplaces to expand online trade opportunities, while utilizing provincial commerce networks to connect local products with global markets and increase Thailand’s export market share.

2nd E: Enable – This strategy focuses on empowering Thai entrepreneurs by enhancing their capabilities and fostering strategic relationships. This dual approach combines traditional business expertise with digital competencies to meet evolving market demands. It also provides access to DITP’s comprehensive market intelligence services, enabling businesses to elevate their products and services to international standards.

3rd E: Empower – This involves nurturing and strengthening Thai enterprises through comprehensive incubation programs. This strategic initiative aims to transform Thai products and brands into globally competitive offerings, fostering sustainable long-term growth in international markets.

DITP expects this rebranding initiative and event to reinforce its strategic vision and boost market confidence, enabling Thai entrepreneurs to expand their creative industries and Soft Power offerings in global markets. This strategic move aims to strengthen Thailand’s position in international trade and foster sustainable economic growth.

For additional information, please visit DITP’s website at www.ditp.go.th or contact the International Trade Hotline at 1169.