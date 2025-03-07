ELEGRP Quick Wiring Devices TrapConnect™: Revolutionizing Residential and Commercial Wiring with Speed and Efficiency

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ELEGRP, the world’s leading manufacturer of electrical supplies, introduced its innovative TrapConnect™ technology at the 2025 International Builders’ Show (IBS). Designed to streamline electrical installations, this breakthrough solution simplifies the process while ensuring reliability and efficiency.



Quick Wiring Devices TrapConnect™

The TrapConnect™ quick wiring devices are designed to make electrical device installations easier and faster by eliminating screws and tools. The design principle is inspired by a hunter’s trapping mechanism. Utilizing the elastic clamp mechanism, users can securely and stably connect wires in just 8 seconds by simply inserting the wire and activating the clamp. This tool-free design makes it ideal for both DIY users and electricians.

The system securely grips wires with steel springs, ensuring a strong and reliable connection. Color-coded levers and unlocked logos make identification quick and intuitive, reducing installation errors. Designed for exceptional durability and tamper-resistance, the TrapConnect™ guarantees a secure connection that performs reliably over time.

The TrapConnect™ product line serves both residential and commercial needs, including a variety of devices including a Single Pole Switch, 3-Way Switch，15 Amp Tamper-Resistant Duplex Outlet，20 Amp Tamper-Resistant Duplex Outlet. Fully compatible with AWG #10 copper-clad aluminum wire and AWG #12 copper-clad aluminum wire, it eliminates the need for additional wire substitutions, saving both time and money. This makes it the perfect choice for high-demand settings, offering the adaptability and effectiveness needed for any wiring project.

“We’re thrilled to introduce TrapConnect™, a groundbreaking advancement in electrical connectivity,” said Jonson, Product Manager at ELEGRP. “ELEGRP is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance efficiency and safety in the electrical industry. With TrapConnect™, we’ve redefined how professionals and DIYers approach switch and outlet installations—making the process faster, simpler, and more reliable than ever.”

The TrapConnect™ quick wiring devices will soon be available for purchase on Amazon. To learn more about ELEGRP, please visit https://www.elegrp.com/.

About ELEGRP

Founded in 2000, ELEGRP is a world-leading manufacturer of intelligent electrical and electromechanical equipment, including residual-current devices, wiring devices, smart home devices, wires and cables, domestic water pumps and more. Its products are widely used in household appliances, personal care appliances, smart bathrooms, power equipment, and building electrical systems.

ELEGRP now operates in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide and has set up storage and distribution centers as well as customer service centers in China and North America to meet customers’ needs and provide timely assistance.

With a user-centered approach, ELEGRP commits to improving electrical appliance safety, expanding smart appliance and smart home applications, and providing users around the world with safer and more convenient products, services, and solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.elegrp.com/ and follow ELEGRP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.