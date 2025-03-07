Segway Launches Next Generation of eKickScooters, Unveiling Four New Models

The micromobility leader unveils upgraded third-generation models of its popular electric scooters packed with industry-leading tech and performance.

SYDNEY, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Segway, recently named No. 1 in global electric kick-scooter (eKickScooter) sales with more than 13 million sold worldwide, is today unveiling its third-generation of eKickScooters at Everything Electric the home energy and electric vehicle show. Segway is introducing four new additions to its micromobility lineup ranging from entry-level commuters to high-performance superscooters.

The upgraded third-generation models including the GT3, Max G3, F3 Pro and F3 combine cutting-edge smart technology and safety features with Segway’s signature design for the ultimate rider experience.

“Our third-generation models bring together the very best Segway features from our impressive smart technology and safety features to our premium user-friendly design,” said Gino Casha, Head of Segway Australia. “With more Australians looking for electric transport options our next generation of eKickScooters offer high-quality design and smart features that will cater to all, whether it’s for the commute to work or adventuring.”

Building on Segway’s already impressive suite of smart tech and safety features, new additions across the line include AirLock hands-free proximity unlocking, SegRide stability enhancement geometry, SegRange range optimisation technology, Segway Dynamic Traction Control (SDTC), Segway Anti-Lock Braking System (S-ABS), automatic headlights, a smart, multi-function TFT display, an improved battery management system (BMS 2.0) and a new and improved Segway Mobility App (formerly the Segway-Ninebot app).

GT Series Superscooter

Replacing the legendary GT1, the all-new Segway GT3 SuperScooter leads the charge with acceleration of 0 to 25km/h in just 2.4 seconds, with a top-speed of 50km/h and a range of up to 75 kms on a single charge thanks to its 2,400-watt output and 899Wh battery. The GT3 SuperScooter is perfect for city exploration and equipped for off-road adventures. Stopping duties are handled by cable-actuated disc brakes, and dual front suspension smooths things out along with a trailing-arm rear suspension.

Multiple real-time smart functions including map navigation, speed, remaining range, ride stats, Bluetooth, incoming call notifications and more are displayed via a full-color, 2.4-inch TFT display that remains visible from different angles and even in direct sun.

Max G3 Flagship

The latest model in Segway’s flagship G line, the all-new Max G3, sets the standard for modern electric ekickScooters. The Max G3 is equipped with a 2000-watt motor and 559Wh battery which reaches 25km/h in just 2.4 seconds and has a maximum range of 80 kms on a single charge. The Max G3 boasts the smoothest ride in Segway’s lineup thanks to dual hydraulic shock absorbers front and rear (two on each end) paired with the SegRide stability enhancement system. Charging up from empty only takes 3.5 hours thanks to Segway’s Flash Charge technology.

The Max G3 shares Segway’s most advanced multi-function TFT display, AirLock and Apple Find My capability with the GT Series. The Max G3 also features a 360-degree lighting system with underflow lighting and an automatic headlight that is three times brighter than before as well as automatic high/low beams.

The Max G3 is the ultimate daily rider whether it’s for commuting to work, school or for urban exploration.

F Series Commuter

In addition, Segway is rolling out upgraded versions of its popular Ninebot F Series. The F3 and F3 Pro, designed for comfortable commutes, featuring front hydraulic and rear elastomer suspension, a larger footboard and SegRide stability enhancement. Both can cruise up to 25 km/h and a range of up to 70km on a single charge. The F Series offers Segway’s signature styling and premium quality for an enjoyable and safer ride for the daily commute.

UL Micro Mobility Performance Certification

Segway is also the first brand in the world to be issued the new Verified Micro Mobility Performance Mark (UL V Mark) for its eKickScooters by UL Solutions. The mark verifies that the products have undergone independent verification testing to ensure the performance claims are accurate. The first model to be verified globally is F3 Pro, verified for range, energy consumption and water resistance. The F3 is verified for range, energy consumption and water resistance. The Max G3 is verified for range, energy consumption, acceleration, charge time and water resistance.

Pricing and Availability

The Segway 3rd Generation eKickScooters are now available to pre-order with introductory offers from Friday 7th March until Monday 7th April.

GT3 – $3,499 (RRP of $3,999 )

– (RRP of ) Max G3 – $1,899 (RRP of $2,199 )

– (RRP of ) F3 Pro – $1,699 and bonus helmet

– and bonus helmet F3 – $1,399 and bonus helmet

For more information specifications and pricing details, visit: https://www.segway.com.au/collections/segway-max-g3-gt3-f3-pro-electric-scooter

Please also see the 3rd Generation assets here.

The 3rd Generation eKickScooters are available to purchase on Segway’s online store and through the following retailers:

JB Hi-Fi

Harvey Norman

99 Bikes

Scooter Hut

Bing Lee

Retravision

iScoot

PEDL

Urban Wheelz

Eozzie

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of “Simply Moving”, Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency, and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life.

For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway’s offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles, and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move. Discover more at segway.com.au

