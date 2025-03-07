Singapore’s Female Entrepreneurs Find Global Success on Amazon

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 March 2025 –

Ahead of International Women’s Day, read the inspiring stories of Singapore female entrepreneurs and innovators who are making their mark globally on Amazon through products such as dog toys, health foods, baby essentials, and lifestyle homeware.



1) Ruth, Founder of Race&Herd

After several years in the corporate world, Ruth realised that something was missing in her life—a deeper sense of purpose. Driven by her lifelong love for dogs, Ruth founded Race&Herd in 2020, using her expertise as a certified dog behaviour expert to create science-backed toys for dogs that require high physical and mental stimulation.

When Ruth saw her dog Dinky’s enthusiastic response to a horse ball, she identified an untapped market opportunity. “Race&Herd recognised what other brands had overlooked—dogs have natural herding instincts that traditional toys weren’t addressing. This insight led to the creation of our signature herding ball, establishing Race&Herd as the pioneer in this innovative product category.”

With a vision to make Race&Herd a global brand, Ruth launched her business through Amazon Global Selling. As demand for Race&Herd products continues to grow today, Ruth has expanded her reach to more markets in Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Mexico.

“Seeing my ideas transform into products that make dogs happy is the most rewarding part of what I do. There’s nothing quite like watching your vision materialise and knowing it’s making a positive difference by bringing people and their pet closer together.”

Ruth’s advice for aspiring entrepreneurs: “Keep your passion alive! While competition can be fierce, stay connected to what excites you and keep innovating—because innovation is what keeps you ahead of the competition.”

2) Yvon, CEO and Founder, Hegen

For Yvon, the journey to entrepreneurship has been driven by a strong will to make a positive impact on mothers and their experience with breastfeeding.

Yvon’s vision birthed the now-iconic “Sqround” (square-round) bottle —an innovative design without screw thread, making it easier for babies to hold, and to simplify stacking and storage for mothers. “Initially questioned by the industry, the “Sqround” bottle, featuring the award-winning Press-To-Close, Twist-To-Open™ (PCTO™) innovation, redefined convenience with its effortless one-hand closure. Our no screw-thread Press-To-Close, Twist-To-Open™ innovation set Hegen apart and helped make us a leader in innovation in the mother and baby industry,” says Yvon.

As a woman navigating a traditionally male-dominated baby care industry, Yvon says she faced the challenge of making her voice heard, and had to break barriers with resilience and unwavering determination. “Each obstacle became an opportunity to challenge limitations and push boundaries, not just for myself but for other women in business.”

Yvon’s advice to aspiring entrepreneurs: “Dream big and never limit what you can achieve! When we allow ourselves to dream boldly, we can unlock possibilities that we never thought were possible.”

In 2016, Hegen began selling in the Amazon US store (Amazon.com) and has since expanded to Amazon.sg after finding success in the U.S. Becoming an Amazon seller has opened the brand to marketing and selling globally — allowing Hegen to reach mothers around the world easily.

3) Ann and Christina, Co-Founders, Nook Theory

In 2020, during the pandemic, home became the center of everything—work, leisure, family, personal and social life. Ann and Christina, best friends turned business partners, saw an opportunity to bring more warmth and comfort into homes everywhere. They founded Nook Theory, a lifestyle brand offering everyday living items – such as their best-selling Better Days insulated bags, eco-friendly bamboo plates and reusable multi-pockets shopping bags) – designed to seamlessly blend function, style, and sustainability. Nook Theory is now a thriving home and lifestyle brand in the Amazon store, reaching customers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

When asked about the challenges of being women entrepreneurs, Ann replies: “Entrepreneurship is a constant balancing act of highs and lows. When challenges arise, don’t let them weigh you down. Always remember your strength and your ‘why’ [you are doing this], and let them be the driving force to turn setbacks into comebacks”

Ann and Christina’s advice to entrepreneurs: “When launching a business, it’s easy for entrepreneurs to fall into the trap of overthinking— getting stuck in analysis paralysis and never taking the first step,” Christina shares. “Research and risk analysis are important but the key is to act quickly because the market can shift. Don’t overthink —just take that first step!”

4) Riyana, Founder, Everiday Foods

Riyana’s journey began with a passion for holistic health, born from her own struggles: a demanding job in finance and a host of health issues which forced her to re-evaluate her lifestyle.

Earning her certification as a Holistic Nutritionist (NTP) and recognising her clients’ desire for healthy yet authentic Asian pantry staples, Riyana launched Everiday Foods on Amazon in 2023. Leveraging Amazon Global Selling, she expanded from her Singapore kitchen to the U.S., meeting an overseas demand for unique Asian flavours such as gluten-free and vegan chili sauces and sambals.

When asked about the challenges of being a woman in business, Riyana replies: “Honestly, being a woman has been an advantage in many ways. The entrepreneurial community—especially in the food and wellness space—has been incredibly supportive and I’ve found that women-led businesses often attract a loyal, engaged customer base.”

Riyana said her challenges came from being a solopreneur having to build a business from the ground up: “I had to wear many hats, from product development to operations to marketing, which can be overwhelming. Learning to delegate and build the right support system has been key to overcoming these hurdles.”

“I also doubted if I could compete with bigger brands. Overtime, I learned that authenticity and building a strong brand identity matters more than size. Leveraging my expertise in nutrition and creating products I truly believe in helped me push through those doubts.”

Riyana’s advice to aspiring women entrepreneurs: “Start before you feel ready. Build a strong network, know your numbers, and trust your unique approach — that’s your strength.”

Hashtag: ⁠#AmazonGlobalSelling #AmazonSingapore #⁠InternationalWomen’sDay #⁠IWD

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.