At the Japanese World Expo, to be held from April 13 to October 13, 2025, the Bracco Group will be a key contributor on the themes of art, technology and medicine of the future. In addition to several scientific events organized by Bracco Japan, a ballet by the La Scala Academy on Italy’s National Day in September has been planned, as well as the exhibition of the portrait of a young Japanese diplomat, Itō Mancho, painted in 1585 by Domenico Tintoretto

MILAN, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Commissioner General for Italy at Expo 2025 Osaka, Ambassador Mario Vattani, and Diana Bracco, President and CEO of the Bracco Group, have signed a partnership agreement under which the pharmaceutical group will be the Official Gold Sponsor of the Italy Pavilion in Japan.



Mario Vattani, Ambassador and Commissioner General for Italy at Expo 2025 Osaka, and Diana Bracco, President & CEO, Bracco Group

“The partnership with the Bracco Group is meaningful given its broad focus on multiple areas at the Italian Pavilion. Together, we will collaborate on the arts, science and advanced technology – key themes that Italy aims to promote in order to expand and enhance its world image, in synergy with leading Italian companies,” states Mario Vattani, Commissioner General for Italy at Expo 2025 Osaka. “Thanks to Bracco, the portrait of the young diplomat, Itō Mancho, by Domenico Tintoretto, a symbol of the historic relations between our two countries, will be displayed at the Italy Pavilion. Bracco will also be present in the area dedicated to the individual, with scientific initiatives related to health and well-being, where it is a global leader.”

“The theme chosen by Italy for its participation in Expo 2025 Osaka, Art Regenerates Life, represents a unique opportunity to showcase Italian excellence in culture, art, science and technology,” says Diana Bracco, President and CEO of the Group, a top multinational in diagnostic imaging which has had a presence in the Land of the Rising Sun since 1992. “This will also be an important occasion for us because of the strategic importance Japan represents for Bracco. The widespread culture of prevention which exists throughout the whole country is undergirded by a very advanced health system, especially in the field of diagnostic imaging, serving a population with a long-life expectancy.”

Bracco’s presence will be an integral part of the Italian Pavilion for the entire six months of Expo, thanks first and foremost to the Itō Mancho project; the company will bring to Osaka the portrait of the young man painted by Domenico Tintoretto in 1585, currently part of the Trivulzio Foundation Collection in Milan. The painting, which depicts the leader of the first Japanese diplomatic mission sent to Europe, has not only artistic but also cultural and symbolic significance for relations between Italy and Japan. The work will serve as an introduction to the tour of the entire Italian Pavilion, and will be accompanied by an immersive video by the creative team of Mauro Belloni and Cromazoo with an in-depth look at the diagnostic investigation campaign carried out by Professor Isabella Castiglioni’s team and coordinated by the Bracco Foundation. For Bracco, in fact, art and science have always been a winning combination, and for years the Foundation has made the Group’s expertise in diagnostic imaging available for the analysis and restoration of Italy’s cultural heritage.

In addition, to mark Italy’s National Day at the Expo on September 11-12, the Bracco Group will sponsor a cultural event during the flag-raising ceremony, with top institutional officials in attendance: the La Scala Academy Ballet School will present a new performance at the Japanese Exposition.

During the Health and Wellness Week (June 20 – July 1), Bracco Imaging will organize several scientific events dedicated to diagnostic imaging in its different modalities, while the Italian Diagnostic Center, the Group’s healthcare division, will participate in the Agevity Forum promoted by Assolombarda during the same period, also dedicated to Japan Health.

Finally, as part of the “Fuori Expo” program, the Bracco Foundation will bring the photography exhibition “Milan through Leonardo’s Eyes” to Japan.

Logo – https://laotiantimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/bracco_diagnostics_logo_logo.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633254/Bracco_Osaka.jpg