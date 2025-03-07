Watch Exchange Singapore Welcomes Jack Neo as Official Brand Ambassador

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 March 2025 – Watch Exchange proudly announces the appointment of renowned Singaporean filmmaker Jack Neo as its official brand ambassador. This strategic collaboration underscores Watch Exchange’s commitment to trust, authenticity, and excellence in the pre-owned watches Singapore market—values that align closely with Neo’s dedication to storytelling and integrity.

As brand ambassador, Jack Neo will build trust and strengthen connections with luxury watch enthusiasts, leveraging his reputation as a trusted public figure. His influence extends beyond entertainment, making him the ideal representative for a brand focused on transparency, consumer education, and trust

A Partnership Built on Excellence & Consumer Protection

Jack Neo is a highly respected filmmaker, actor, and screenwriter with a career spanning over three decades. Known for directing films such as “Money No Enough” and “Ah Boys to Men“, Neo’s ability to connect with audiences through compelling storytelling has made him a household name.

Neo’s first collaboration with Watch Exchange includes the brand’s co-sponsorship of his latest film, “I Want To Be Boss”, which premiered on January 24, 2025. The film incorporates a subplot about AI-generated scams targeting unsuspecting individuals, drawing attention to the growing issue of fraudulent transactions. This theme resonates with challenges faced by first-time luxury watch buyers, many of whom struggle to differentiate genuine timepieces from counterfeits.

“We are honored to welcome Jack Neo as our brand ambassador,” said Watch Exchange’s founder. “His values of authenticity and integrity align perfectly with our mission to provide a trusted place for buying, selling, consigning, and trading brand new and pre owned luxury watches. This partnership goes beyond brand representation—it aims to empower consumers with knowledge, ensuring they make informed, secure decisions when investing in a timepiece.”

With the growing demand for pre owned Rolex and other luxury timepieces, concerns over counterfeit and stolen goods have increased. The pre-owned luxury watch market has expanded rapidly in recent years, attracting both seasoned collectors and first-time buyers who may be more vulnerable to fraud.

As a fully licensed business by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and regulated by the Ministry of Law for purposes of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism, Watch Exchange follows strict authentication and verification procedures to ensure that every watch sold is 100% genuine and legally sourced. These rigorous standards provide peace of mind to individuals looking to buy or sell watches in Singapore, reinforcing Watch Exchange’s commitment to consumer protection and industry integrity.

Collectors and watch enthusiasts can explore a curated selection of pre-owned luxury watches at Watch Exchange’s watch shop in Far East Plaza or browse online for a seamless and secure experience.

For more information about Watch Exchange and its range of products and services, please visit https://watchexchange.sg/

Hashtag: #watchexchangesg

https://watchexchange.sg/

https://www.facebook.com/watchexchangesg/

https://www.instagram.com/watchexchangesg/

https://www.tiktok.com/@watchexchangesg

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Watch Exchange Singapore

Watch Exchange is Singapore’s premier destination for buying, selling, and trading luxury timepieces. By combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional customer service, it offers a trusted marketplace for iconic brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and more. With one of the largest curated selections of pre-owned and brand new luxury watches, Watch Exchange caters to both collectors and enthusiasts. Its seamless online platform and physical boutique ensure secure, transparent transactions for all watch lovers.