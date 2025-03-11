IQAX’s eBL Integration on CargoWise: A Game-Changer for Freight Forwarders

HONG KONG, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — IQAX, a global information technology company providing intelligent digital transformation solutions, announced a partnership with WiseTech Global to integrate electronic bill of lading (eBL) processes within CargoWise. This integration, supported by Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN)’s data infrastructure, will be piloted with De Well Group.

Freight forwarders and logistics companies using the CargoWise logistics operating system can now tap directly into IQAX’s eBL solution. For large NVO forwarders who are hesitant to rely solely on IQAX user interface (UI), APIs provide a reliable alternative solution, as IQAX eBL is plugged into CargoWise and fits smoothly into their existing workflows.

“Our CargoWise integration enables eBL operations within a familiar interface in a single platform, significantly smoothening the learning curve for users,” said Lionel Louie, Chief Commercial Officer from IQAX. “Working with GSBN’s secure platform, we are laying the groundwork for broader eBL adoption and making digital solutions more accessible and practical for large-scale NVOs. This will undoubtedly benefit the entire logistics and shipping industry. As the first platform in China approved by IG P&I Clubs, IQAX eBL has demonstrated its reliability and scale by processing over 400,000 eBL transfers in just two years.”

Thanks to the API integration, users can transfer and surrender eBLs in the CargoWise platform they use every day, letting companies switch to paperless documentation without disrupting their day-to-day operations. This reduces paperwork and mistakes while making the system easier for users to learn and adapt to, supporting carriers’ goal of achieving 100% eBL by 2030.

“We are glad to see two of our trusted solutions collaborating. With IQAX eBL already streamlining our operations, this new API integration within CargoWise will let us further expand and accelerate its use across our global offices,” said De Well Group. “It will give us better control over our, trade and shipping activities, making it even easier to track and manage shipments worldwide.”

“Our aim is to enable freight forwarders and 3PLs to easily request, receive and process eBLs without having to leave CargoWise. Paperless end-to-end execution and visibility within the industry’s preferred execution platform, CargoWise, is critical to simplifying and streamlining communication between shippers, carriers and consignees. The integration with IQAX expands this capability to a broader network of shipping lines in China, extending the eBL capabilities already within CargoWise via Bolero,” said John Prichard, Head of Product and Development at WiseTech Global.

“At GSBN, our primary goal is to make the adoption of eBL easy. This means tackling interoperability between eBL solutions or, as in our latest collaboration, allowing CargoWise users to tap into IQAX without disrupting their daily workflow,” said Bertrand Chen, CEO at GSBN. “We are delighted to witness our infrastructure empowering our expanding ecosystem to embrace eBL within their preferred tools. This partnership will help accelerate eBL adoption and enhance operational efficiency across the industry.”

About IQAX

IQAX is a global information technology company that provides intelligent and digital transformation solutions using blockchain for enterprises in the logistics ecosystem. Backed by a strong heritage in container shipping, IQAX strives to foster a harmonized and connected global trade environment. As an industry leader, IQAX connects with shippers, freight forwarders, carriers, terminals, and financial institutions, and empowers them with digitized solutions to meet emerging business challenges throughout the supply chain. IQAX is an independent technology company wholly owned by Orient Overseas International Ltd. (HKEX:0316), which is in turn part of Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), one of the largest integrated international transport and logistics companies in the world.

About GSBN

The Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) is a neutral, not-for-profit consortium whose mission is to enable paperless, accessible and sustainable growth in global trade with its data infrastructure and ecosystem of partners. GSBN facilitates trusted collaboration between participants across the shipping industry to enable greater efficiencies, and paperless trade as well as supporting the shipping industry’s decarbonisation transition.

GSBN’s ecosystem includes shipping lines, terminals, banks, application developers and other consortia. The entire network accounts for more than half of the containers handled in the world. www.gsbn.trade

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global is a leading developer and provider of software solutions to the logistics execution industry globally. Our customers include over 16,500 of the world’s logistics companies across 195 countries, including 46 of the top 50 global third-party logistics providers and 24 of the 25 largest global freight forwarders worldwide.

Our mission is to change the world by creating breakthrough products that enable and empower those that own and operate the supply chains of the world. At WiseTech, we are relentless about innovation, adding over 5,900 product enhancements to our global CargoWise application suite in the last five years while bringing meaningful continual improvement to the world’s supply chains. Our breakthrough software solutions are renowned for their powerful productivity, extensive functionality, comprehensive integration, deep compliance capabilities, and truly global reach. For more information about WiseTech Global or CargoWise, please visit wisetechglobal.com and cargowise.com.

About De Well Group

De Well Group is an end-to-end cross-border supply chain and logistics solutions provider, enabled by digital technologies designed for tomorrow’s business. De Well operates owned offices across Asia, North America and Europe. By leveraging our unique end-to-end service capability, extensive global network and user-friendly technology platform designed with deep customer insight, we offer industry-leading, integrated, digitalized and configurable solutions to meet the specific needs of our customers around the world. Our service offerings consist of international freight services and fulfilment services, which on a combined basis provide customers with integrated end-to-end cross-border supply chain solutions.

http://dewellgroup.com/