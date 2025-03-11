Kacific and PAKSAT partner to bring affordable satellite Internet to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kacific Broadband Satellites Group (Kacific) and PAKSAT are partnering to expand high-speed, affordable satellite internet across Pakistan, where over 54% of the population lacks reliable broadband. Leveraging 11 Ka-band spot beams on the Paksat MM1 satellite, this partnership will bridge the digital divide and support the country’s growing connectivity needs. With high-throughput capacity for over 20,000 sites, the collaboration will provide essential broadband access for communities, businesses, government agencies, ISPs, and telcos, enabling mobile backhaul and backup connectivity in remote regions.



Kacific – Powered by PAKSAT

A Commitment to Nationwide Connectivity

“SUPARCO’s story is one of unwavering ambition. Since its inception, we have been driven by a vision to propel Pakistan’s journey into the cosmos,” said Muhammad Yousuf Khan, Chairman of SUPARCO. The partnership between PAKSAT and Kacific will certainly bridge the digital divide in Pakistan and will empower countless communities.

“Improving Pakistan’s connectivity will have a positive impact on the country’s economy and its communities,” said Dr Shahid Rasheed, CEO of PAKSAT. “The people of Pakistan, like those of other developed countries, can expect to enjoy fast, affordable internet wherever they live and work. That’s a goal that PAKSAT is striving to achieve day and night.”

“With this partnership, Kacific is making a long-term investment in Pakistan’s digital future,” said Christian Patouraux, CEO of Kacific. “We’re expanding ISP partnerships, training KAD installers, and deploying essential infrastructure to meet the country’s growing connectivity needs.”

Urgent Connectivity Challenges in Pakistan

Pakistan’s broadband demand is increasing with every passing year, yet over 131.8 million people remain offline. Fiber penetration is extremely low, with fiber-to-the-home access under 5%. Only 15% of the country’s 55,000 cell towers are fibre-connected, compared to the 40% international benchmark. Kacific’s high-speed satellite service will significantly enhance Pakistan’s mobile backhaul capabilities, bypassing infrastructure limitations at a fraction of fibre’s cost.

Unlocking the Potential of Paksat-MM1

Launched in May 2024, Paksat-MM1 delivers 99% availability with seamless nationwide coverage. Gateway beams over Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad provide real-time monitored connectivity, backed by 24/7 support from Kacific’s Singapore Operations Center.

Following the launch of Paksat-MM1, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called it a “momentous occasion,” highlighting its role in revolutionizing Pakistan’s digital landscape. Minister of State for IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to digital inclusion, emphasizing the satellite’s potential to enhance connectivity, especially in remote areas.

Strategic Partnerships Driving Pakistan’s Digital Transformation

Kacific is working alongside strategic partners to ensure reliable, cost-effective connectivity:

Paksat International (Pvt) Limited (PAKSAT): The private limited company markets the satellite capacity of National Communication Satellites, including PakSat-MM1, a high-power multi-mission satellite which provides communication services in Ka, Ku, C and other bands.

The private limited company markets the satellite capacity of National Communication Satellites, including PakSat-MM1, a high-power multi-mission satellite which provides communication services in Ka, Ku, C and other bands. SUPARCO ( Pakistan’s Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission): Pakistan’s national space agency, ensuring seamless satellite operations.

Complementing our strategic partners, Kacific brings a proven, scalable broadband model, delivering high-speed connectivity across 25 countries. With experience in large-scale VSAT deployment, rural network infrastructure, and disaster response, Kacific has connected over 500,000 users. Kacific also provides end-to-end support, from satellite payload operations to network management, ensuring seamless and affordable broadband expansion in Pakistan.

Scalable, Affordable Internet for Pakistan

Kacific introduces its Gigstarter plans, which offer unlimited data and easy, low-cost installation for both residential and business users. Kacific will offer three plans for the consumer market: an entry-level 30/20 Mbps plan and two with higher speeds and bigger priority data quotas: 60/20 and 100/20 Mbps. These plans are billed per site monthly, providing cost-effective solutions for diverse connectivity needs. Kacific will sell the services in Pakistan via Operators registered with the regulatory bodies. In addition, Kacific intends to train and certify hundreds of Kacific Authorized Distributors to install, resell, and maintain sites across Pakistan, fostering community engagement and economic growth.

A New Era of Digital Empowerment for Pakistan

By combining Kacific’s global expertise with PAKSAT’s national assets, this partnership is set to transform Pakistan’s digital landscape. It will empower communities, drive innovation, and unlock new economic opportunities, ensuring that even the most remote regions can thrive in the digital age.

About Kacific

Founded in 2013, Kacific Broadband Satellites Group is a next-generation satellite operator providing access to affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband services across Asia and the Pacific. Kacific uses advanced Ka-band space and ground communications technologies to provide innovative services to governments, businesses, and communities. Today, as one of the largest Ka-band satellite operators in Asia-Pacific, Kacific fosters greater internet usage, fuels economic growth, supports disaster management and control, and improves the delivery of other critical services.

Kacific1, which was launched back in 2019, connects underserved areas in 25 countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Kacific is an award-winning company, recognized with many awards, including the Gold Stevie® Award for Excellence in Innovation in Technology Industries (Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, 2024), Connecting the Unconnected (Global Telecoms Awards 2022), Outstanding Satellite Company (PCT Awards, 2022 and 2024).

Kacific is headquartered in Singapore and employs over 100 staff globally. For more information, visit www.kacific.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

About PAKSAT

PAKSAT International (Pvt) Limited was established in 2004 to market the satellite capacity of National Communication Satellites. PAKSAT offers commercial satellite capacity and managed services via its high-power satellites, Paksat-1R and Paksat-MM1, located at 38° & 38.2° East. These satellites support a range of services across C, Ku, Ka, and L bands, catering to customers in South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Central Asia.

PAKSAT has grown rapidly since its foundation, with significant milestones, including the launch of PAKSAT-1R in 2011, followed by the advanced PAKSAT-MM1 in May 2024. PAKSAT-MM1 marks a major step in satellite technology, further expanding broadcasting capabilities by distributing over 120 TV channels. PAKSAT’s innovative approach in the digital era supports the vision of Digital Pakistan, bridging the gap between urban and rural areas through reliable satellite links.

With a focus on long-term partnerships, PAKSAT delivers tailored, cost-effective solutions that add real value, making it a trusted partner for TV broadcasters, cellular operators, internet service providers, and government organizations across four continents. Its commitment to excellence and continuous innovation remains at the heart of its success in the evolving communications landscape.