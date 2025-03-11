Setouchi: A Vibrant Hub of Culture, Cuisine, and Experiences

SETOUCHI, Japan, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Setouchi region of Japan, made famous to an international audience by Donald Richie’s exceptional The Inland Sea — a travelogue which has inspired millions since its release in 1971, is a thriving cultural cornucopia. Comprising several prefectures, Setouchi is a stunning landscape and location to explore while traveling in Japan.



“Lord of Ozu Castle” experience

Hyogo Prefecture

Kobe Beef and Kobe Beef Gallery

Kobe beef is known as one of the three major types of wagyu beef in Japan. Kobe beef is, ostensibly, a title given to beef carefully selected from cattle named “Tajima beef.” Tajima beef, which is the root of brand beef, is judged after it becomes a carcass. Subsequently, an examination is conducted before it is put up for market auction, with only those that meet the very strict examination standards set by the Kobe Beef Marketing & Distribution Promotion Association being certified as Kobe beef. A true culinary treat for carnivores, it should be on everyone’s gastronomic radar. For fans of Kobe beef, The Kobe Beef Gallery is a facility that introduces its global appeal. Inside the museum, there are a wide variety of exhibits, including models, panels, and videos, and visitors can learn about the characteristics and production process of Kobe beef. In addition, visitors can taste and experience its quality while enjoying a meal.

https://kobebeef.gallery/

Yamaguchi Prefecture

Nagato Yumoto Onsen and Otanisanso Bettei Otozure

Nagato Yumoto Onsen, with a 600-year history, is a renowned hot spring once visited by samurai. Dubbed “Osoto Tengoku” (Outside Heaven), this area is perfect for exploration, offering picturesque pathways that lead to the soothing waters of ONTO ONSEN. Otanisanso Bettei Otozure, a luxury ryokan with 18 sumptuously designed rooms, features open-air hot spring baths and a Michelin-starred restaurant. Imbued in nature, these facilities, then, offer a serene retreat steeped in Japan’s hot spring culture.

https://yumotoonsen.com/

Tokushima Prefecture

Awa Ai indigo-Dyeing Experience

The Aizumicho Historical Museum, “Ai-no-Yakata,” showcases the history and techniques of Aizome (indigo dyeing), a traditional craft of Tokushima Prefecture. Indigo dyeing relies on the region’s clean water, and the museum preserves this heritage. Visitors can try Aizome and create distinctive pieces in a 40-minute session, with no reservations needed for individuals or small groups. This hands-on experience offers a rare chance to explore Tokushima’s rich history and craftsmanship. By participating, visitors gain insight into the deep cultural significance of Aizome and its traditional techniques, making it a unique and accessible cultural experience.

https://shikoku-guide.com/en/information/ainoyakata/

Ehime Prefecture

Castle Overnight Stay Experience

Ozu Castle Stay offers Japan’s first opportunity to stay in a fully restored castle keep, fusing history with luxury. Guests can immerse themselves in samurai culture through the “Lord of Ozu Castle” experience, dressing in armor and reenacting scenes from the era of Sadayasu Kato. The surrounding castle town retains its Edo-period charm, with highlights like Garyu Sanso, a historic villa with a serene garden along the Hiji River. This stay offers a rare blend of history, nature, and tradition.

https://castlestay.ozucastle.com/en/home

About Setouchi DMO:

The Setouchi DMO highlights the beauty, culture, and experiences of seven prefectures surrounding the Seto Inland Sea. It connects travelers with local events, and accommodations, promoting traditional culture, scenic landscapes, and regional cuisine while supporting local economic revitalization.

CONTACT: https://www.setouchi.travel/en/