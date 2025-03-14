Kind+Jugend ASEAN 2025: The Premier Gateway to Southeast Asia’s Booming Maternity & Baby Market

Meet Buyers. Expand Markets. Unlock Opportunities.



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 March 2025 – Kind+Jugend ASEAN 2025, the region’s largest trade fair for maternity, baby, and kids’ products, is back from June 12-14, 2025, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok.

As Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing market, valued at $30.41 billion in 2023 with a projected 8.87% CAGR through 2029 (TechSci Research, 2023), the region offers unmatched potential for brands, distributors, and retailers looking to expand. Thailand alone is forecasted to reach $35.78 million by 2025 (Statista Research, 2025), positioning it as a strategic entry point for international businesses.

For Exhibitors:

Unlock a High-Growth Market – Gain access to one of the world’s fastest-growing maternity and baby product sectors .

– Gain access to . Connect with Key Buyers – Meet top distributors, retailers, and e-commerce platforms from Thailand and beyond.

– Meet from Thailand and beyond. Showcase Your Brand – Gain exposure to over 5,000 potential partners and buyers in a dynamic, high-visibility setting.

– Gain exposure to over in a dynamic, high-visibility setting. Generate Sales & Partnerships – Secure deals through business matchmaking and industry networking events.

– Secure deals through and industry networking events. Stay Ahead of Trends – Discover cutting-edge innovations and consumer trends shaping the industry.

For Buyers & Retailers:

Source Top Products & Brands – Discover over 300 leading brands from 20+ countries showcasing the latest in maternity, baby, and kids’ products.

– Discover from showcasing the latest in maternity, baby, and kids’ products. Experience Live Demos & Product Testing – Explore stroller test tracks, baby food innovation hubs, and interactive product zones .

– Explore . Exclusive Trade Deals & Networking – Build relationships with top international suppliers and manufacturers .

– Build relationships with . Access Industry Insights – Gain market intelligence and trends from leading experts.



Bigger & Better in 2025

With 10,000 sqm of exhibition space, 60% international exhibitors, and a 40% increase in participation, Kind+Jugend ASEAN 2025 is the go-to event for businesses looking to grow in Southeast Asia.

“This fair is not just an exhibition—it’s a business accelerator,” said Matthias Küpper, Managing Director & Vice President, Koelnmesse Asia-Pacific. “With demand surging, Kind+Jugend ASEAN 2025 is the ultimate platform for global brands to expand, connect, and thrive in this booming market.”



Join Us at Kind+Jugend ASEAN 2025

Event Date: June 12-14, 2025

Venue: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok, Thailand

Registration Deadline: [TBA]

For exhibitor inquiries:

at panajsorn@koelnmesse-thailand.com and kanokwan@koelnmesse-thailand.com

More details: https://kindundjugend.asia/

Hashtag: #Kind+JugendASEAN2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Koelnmesse & Kind+Jugend ASEAN

Koelnmesse is a global leader in organizing top-tier trade fairs, including Kind+Jugend ASEAN (Bangkok), Kind+Jugend (Germany), and Pueri Expo (Brazil), Latin America’s largest maternity and baby trade show.