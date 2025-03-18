Lao National Assembly Debates Major Constitutional Reforms: What’s at Stake

The Lao National Assembly is currently debating the 2025 Draft Constitution of Laos, which proposes a number of major changes to the country’s legal and political structure for the first time in a decade.

The draft will be discussed from 17 to 20 March, and is part of a broader effort to modernize and improve the country’s governance.

The revision process began in June 2024, with a work plan announced for the amendment of the 2015 Constitution.

The proposed draft has been made publicly available on the Ministry of Justice’s online platform since January 2025, and citizens have been invited to give feedback as part of the consultation process.

Shift in Local Governance

One of the most significant proposals in the draft is a complete overhaul of local governance.

Under the current 2015 Constitution, local administration is structured around individual executive roles, such as Governors at the provincial level, Mayors at the district level, and Village Chiefs at the village level.

The new changes would abolish these positions and introduce Governing Committees instead. If approved, these committees will operate at the provincial, district, and village levels, with a President at the head of each committee.

The shift from individual leaders to collective governing bodies is intended to decentralize decision-making and distribute power more evenly within local governance. In addition to this change, the draft introduces a new administrative level called “Tasaeng,” which will be situated between districts and villages.

Laos Aims for Sustainable, Independent Growth

The draft also signals a major shift in Laos’ economic and environmental policies. Article 13 of the draft introduces the concept of an “independent economy,” emphasizing the importance of stable, self-sustaining growth.

This reflects Laos’ desire to reduce reliance on external factors and strengthen its own economic development through an environmentally friendly approach.

This focus on green growth aims to attract more sustainable investments and improve Laos’ engagement with international markets while ensuring environmental responsibility.

The 2025 draft constitution also highlights innovation, science, and technology as key drivers of Laos’ economic growth.

It expands on the 2015 constitution by supporting “intellectual inventions” and aligns with recent reforms, like the updated Law on Investment Promotion, which focuses on high-tech industries.

More details will be shared by the National Assembly in the coming weeks.

Strengthening Prosecution Powers, Accountability

In addition to changes in governance and economic policy, the draft also proposes several judicial reforms.

One of the most notable changes is the strengthening of the People’s Prosecution Office, which would be granted greater authority to initiate prosecutions. This marks a key change from the office’s previous role, which was focused more on oversight and legal supervision.

The draft constitution also gives the National Assembly more power in appointing key legal officials, including the Head of the Supreme People’s Prosecution Office.

This move to consolidate power within the legislature is part of a bigger effort to improve accountability in Laos’ legal system and strengthen the central government’s role in overseeing the country’s judicial institutions.

Recognizing the Lao Diaspora

Another significant change proposed in the draft is the formal recognition of the Lao diaspora. Article 47 of the draft constitution explicitly acknowledges Lao people living abroad as an inseparable part of the national community.

By recognizing the Lao diaspora, the draft seeks to strengthen ties with Lao communities living abroad, including those who may have left the country during historical migration waves or who have acquired foreign citizenship.

While this recognition does not automatically grant legal rights to the diaspora, it remains a symbolic shift that could lead to future policies aimed at fostering engagement between Laos and its overseas citizens.

What’s Next

The National Assembly will continue to review the draft and may make revisions before it is finalized.

If approved, these changes will impact Laos’ political, economic, and social landscape for years to come.

While many updates just reinforce current policies, others—like the shift to governing committees and a bigger focus on sustainability—are steps towards innovation

The proposed changes also show Laos’ aim to engage more with the global community, especially through environmental efforts and recognizing its people living abroad.

The real impact will depend on how these changes are put into practice. Time will tell if this leads to transformation or just slightly tweaks to the current system.