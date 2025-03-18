Thai PM Threatens Legal Action Over Latest Construction Deaths

AFP – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra called on Monday for legal action after six people were killed at the weekend on a highway construction project that has seen several deadly incidents in recent years.

A concrete beam forming part of an under-construction elevated roadway collapsed early on Saturday on Rama II road, an important highway linking Bangkok to the country’s south.

Paetongtarn chaired an urgent meeting with government agencies on Monday to discuss safety after the accident, which also injured dozens of people.

She said contractors could have their licences revoked if they were found to have been negligent and criminal charges could follow.

“We will see if any processes have been ignored, and whether the construction work followed the rules and regulations. There may be criminal responsibility,” she said during the meeting.

Rama II road, which leads southwest from Bangkok, is the primary artery linking the capital to the long narrow stretch of southern Thailand.

Major work has been under way for years to expand the road’s capacity and reduce congestion but the project has been beset by delays and fatalities.

A crane collapse in November last year killed at least three workers, while the Bangkok Post reported two more deadly accidents in May 2023 and January 2024.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said his department would investigate why there have been so many accidents and look at blacklisting those responsible.

“If they were blacklisted for a year or two, they would work more carefully,” he told reporters after the meeting.

Industrial and construction site accidents have long been common in Thailand, where lax enforcement of safety regulations often leads to deadly incidents.