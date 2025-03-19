Laos Freezes 50 Accounts, Recovers Billions in Anti-Corruption Crackdown

The Ministry of Finance Party Committee has intensified its anti-corruption efforts, taking action by inspecting and freezing 50 accounts while recovering substantial sums of lost revenue.

On 18 March, Ouban Suphida, Deputy Chairman of the Party Committee Inspection, presented the 2024 annual inspection report, outlining the committee’s recent investigations.

In close coordination with the State Inspection Agency, authorities seized assets and froze bank accounts linked to corruption, recovering LAK 12.3 billion (USD 569,405), USD 265,919, and THB 24.8 million (USD 740,118).

As corruption remains a serious issue, the committee is focusing on stricter monitoring of financial activities, particularly at customs checkpoints, both locally and internationally. Ouban emphasized that these preventive measures are vital to curbing illicit transactions and ensuring accountability within government operations.

Minister of Finance Santhap Phomvihane supported this approach, stressing the need for tighter oversight at all leadership levels. He urged Party committees to take greater responsibility in monitoring financial practices and enforcing regulations. By following Party resolutions and state laws, he believes the government can enhance integrity and reduce corruption opportunities.

The Minister concluded by reaffirming that eradicating corruption within government structures is a top priority. He called for decisive and ongoing anti-corruption measures, ensuring accountability and transparency remain central to governance.