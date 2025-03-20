Laos Included in United States Travel Ban Draft List

The White House has included Laos in a draft list of countries that could face travel restrictions under a new United States (US) immigration policy proposed by the Trump administration.

The draft categorizes Laos in the “orange” tier, meaning its citizens could see sharp restrictions on visas and be required to undergo mandatory in-person interviews for approval.

The proposal, developed by the US State Department in response to a 20-January executive order by President Trump, is part of a broader effort to identify countries with alleged deficiencies in vetting and screening procedures.

The draft list, which remains subject to change, also includes Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, Eritrea, and Haiti in the “orange” category.

Meanwhile, 11 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, and North Korea, fall under the “red” tier, facing a complete ban on travel to the United States.

Implications for Lao Travelers

If implemented, the restrictions could significantly impact Lao citizens seeking to travel to the US for work, education, or family visits.

The extent of the limitations is not yet clear, but it is likely that non-business travelers will face the greatest hurdles in obtaining visas. Previous US travel bans under the Trump administration disproportionately affected citizens from countries perceived as having weak government structures or security concerns.

Kane Vongsavanh, Founding Partner of Vong Law Group, emphasized the effect this could have on the Lao American community.

“The Lao American community faces challenges because many have family in Laos who want to visit them in the US or permanently relocate with them to the US,” he said. “The relationship between the Lao diaspora in America has grown significantly in recent years, and there are numerous business and investment opportunities between the two countries.”

It is uncertain whether Laos holding valid visas or green cards would be exempt from the restrictions, as details of the policy remain under review. In prior travel bans, some visa holders were subjected to additional scrutiny or outright revocation of their entry permissions.

US citizens are exempt from the travel ban. It’s nearly impossible to restrict travel for US passport holders, as the government recognizes them as citizens and ensures their entry, Vongsavanh explained. However, green card holders and anyone traveling on temporary work visas, tourist visas, or student visas may be impacted, according to him.

The draft list is still being reviewed by officials across multiple US agencies, and the final version of the travel restrictions could be modified before implementation.

Laos Has 60 Days to Address Concerns

Laos has a 60-day period to address any identified concerns in an effort to avoid further restrictions or escalation to the “red” tier. The Lao government has not yet issued an official response regarding its inclusion in the draft list.

Vongsavanh noted that one reason Laos may have been included is its stance on deportees.

“One of the primary reasons Laos could be on the list is because they have been classified as a recalcitrant country, meaning they haven’t been taking back deportees. There are 4,800 Lao Americans on the deportation list who have been ordered removed by the US, but Laos has not accepted a great majority of them back. Even if Laos has taken back a few individuals, it may still not be enough in the eyes of the US government,” he said.

The Trump administration’s renewed focus on immigration control has already led to the revocation of visas and deportation in certain cases.

A recent example includes the repatriation to Laos of Ma Yang, a 37-year-old Hmong American mother of five from Milwaukee. Born in Thailand, the woman was a legal US resident until a marijuana conviction led to her deportation. She has never been to Laos and doesn’t speak the language, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Uncertainty for Lao Citizens Traveling to the US

As the situation develops, Lao citizens planning to travel to the US may face uncertainty regarding visa approvals and potential travel disruptions.

“If immigrant visas can’t be processed at the US embassy in Vientiane, it means that Lao nationals won’t be able to process their green card cases at the embassy in Vientiane (if they were already in the U.S., they could still process their green cards inside the US). Additionally, without temporary nonimmigrant visas, Lao nationals can’t visit as tourists, students, performers, temporary workers, nor can they travel for business meetings,” Vongsavanh said, naming, for instance, any Lao national looking to invest in real estate in the US would no longer be able to visit to view properties.

The US Embassy in Vientiane has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, some Lao green holders already residing in the US could be reluctant to travel, according to Vongsavanh, noting that many Lao Americans have not obtained US citizenship.

This is often due to factors such as the cost of the process, challenges with English proficiency, or reluctance to study for the civics exam.

“For whatever reason, they may be reluctant to risk traveling to Laos and not being allowed to return to the US,” he said.

While the final decision on the travel ban is expected in the coming weeks, advocacy groups are preparing to challenge it.

“While this challenge may be present for three to four years, people aren’t giving up hope. There are many organizations and individuals fighting daily to prevent the travel ban, or if it does happen, to overturn it through legal action or by seeking waivers and exemptions,” Vongsavanh said.

Organizations such as the Asian American Law Caucus, Southeast Asian Resource Action Center, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Southeast Asian Freedom Network, and Laotian American National Alliance have been instrumental in advocating on this issue, he noted.